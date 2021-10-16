"Legend" - Dustin Poirier reacts to Jim Miller weighing in 37 times in his career and never missing once

Dustin Poirier recently hailed fellow lightweight Jim Miller for his track record on the scales. Miller attracted praise from the No.1-ranked UFC lightweight after recording an unbroken streak of making appropriate weight over the course of his UFC career. Weigh-ins play a vital role in the modern MMA landscape.

A tweet revealed that Jim Miller had never missed weight across his 13-year-long stint in the UFC. Dustin Poirier took to Twitter to respond, complementing Miller for his discipline and consistency.

Jim Miller is currently slated to butt heads with Erick Gonzalez at UFC Fight Night 195. The action is set to unfold at the UFC Apex in Nevada on October 16th. 'A-10' is currently coming off of two consecutive losses and will hope to find his way back to winning ways with a decisive performance against Gonzalez.

Dustin Poirier acknowledged as the best lightweight in the world by his coach

Citing a series of stats, Mike Brown opened up about what makes Dustin Poirier stand out from his contemporaries in the UFC's lightweight division, including champion Charles Oliveira. Here's what Mike Brown had to say about Dustin Poirier while in conversation with MMA Fighting:

"I think Dustin is the best lightweight in the world, without a doubt. One of my favorite stats that they threw out recently was the third quickest to 20 wins behind Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre. That’s pretty damn good company, and that shows what caliber of a fighter he truly is. He’s one of the greatest to ever do the sport."

Dustin Poirier is on track to challenge for the title again. After a failed attempt at usurping Khabib Nurmagomedov's throne back in 2019, the Lafayette native has another opportunity to claim the seat of power in the 155lbs division. He will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in December.

