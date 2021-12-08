"I would've broke his heart" - Dustin Poirier recalls seeing 'look of desperation' on Conor McGregor's face before the Irishman's leg broke in their trilogy fight

Dustin Poirier recently reviewed his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264 and stated that if the Irishman had not broken his leg, he would have beaten him anyway and broke his heart.

Dustin Poirier appeared in a video titled 'Run It Back' uploaded by UFC's official YouTube channel and recalled when Conor McGregor contradicted his own words before the fight.

"[McGregor said] submissions don't count and he tried to submit me. The first one to shoot is a dusty b***h and he's the one trying to take me down. A lot of stuff that we just let this guy continue to run his mouth. If his leg wouldn't have broke, I'd have broke his heart. The fight was going bad for him, I was in full control. I saw that look in his eye of desperation, that I saw in Abu Dhabi. I was going to knock him out. He wasn't going to fight for five rounds with me."

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



McGregor has now headlined seven out of the UFC's nine highest-selling PPV events in history, resulting in $750M+ in revenue.



That's why he'll be back. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (UFC 264) sold 1.8 million on PPV, the 2nd-highest selling PPV in UFC history (h/t @sbjsbd ).McGregor has now headlined seven out of the UFC's nine highest-selling PPV events in history, resulting in $750M+ in revenue.That's why he'll be back. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (UFC 264) sold 1.8 million on PPV, the 2nd-highest selling PPV in UFC history (h/t @sbjsbd).McGregor has now headlined seven out of the UFC's nine highest-selling PPV events in history, resulting in $750M+ in revenue.That's why he'll be back. https://t.co/4xUt6Df2On

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended in anti-climatic fashion after 'The Notorious', while stepping backwards in the fight, broke his leg which resulted in a TKO victory for Dustin Poirier.

Although the fight came to an abrupt halt, the judges had Poirier winning the first round. The judges had scored the fight 10-9, 10-8 and 10-8 in favor of the Louisiana native, who was dominant right from the opening bell.

Check out the official scorecard below:

Dustin Poirier recalls famous 'not Mcgregor FAST, McGregor sleep' remark at UFC 264 press conference

Dustin Poirier spoke in retrospect about his comments at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor tried to kick Dustin Poirier during their #UFC264 press conference face-off 😳 Conor McGregor tried to kick Dustin Poirier during their #UFC264 press conference face-off 😳 https://t.co/5TcpHDL6ov

'The Diamond' recalled when Conor McGregor altered his persona after losing to him at UFC 257 and brought back his old trash-talking self ahead of UFC 264. During the press-conference Poirier made fun of McGregor's strength and conditioning program 'McGregor Fast', calling it 'McGregor Sleep' and mocking 'The Notorious' for getting knocked out at UFC 257.

He said:

"I wasn't really paying attention to him not responding, I was just... I don't know, the lights were there, they were just asking questions and I just thought of it and said it. I didn't care... I was just enjoying the moment."

Watch Dustin Poirier talk about Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira and more below:

