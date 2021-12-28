Dustin Poirier tells fan he’ll never have his crooked nose fixed

Two-time UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier is apparently not one to care about cosmetics.

The Lafayette, Louisiana native revealed through a social media interaction that he does not intend to have his crooked nose fixed. Poirier posted a photo of himself posing with a Chewbacca mascot on Twitter. The photo was shot at such an angle that Poirier's misshapen nose was very noticeable.

Moments later, a fan asked Poirier when he plans on getting plastic surgery to have his nose bridge straightened.

TarterSauce @Alec_Tarter20 @DustinPoirier When we gettin the nose fixed champ @DustinPoirier When we gettin the nose fixed champ

Poirier simply responded by tweeting back, "Never."

A crooked nose, of course, is a physical feature that's particularly common among combat sports athletes. In a profession where getting hit in the face is customary, it's reasonable to expect such mishaps to take place.

And while features like a crooked nose and cauliflower ears appear undesirable to the general public, many fighters wear them like a badge of honor. Then again, having a broken nose straightened isn't only done for cosmetic reasons.

Former UFC star Wanderlei Silva famously had his nose repaired via plastic surgery to improve his breathing and ease his sleep apnea. In Dustin Poirier's case, though, it doesn't appear to bother him.

Dustin Poirier trolls his rivals on Christmas day

Dustin Poirier dropped a hint about the three fighters he could fight next in a bizarre way – by excluding them in his Christmas greetings.

'The Diamond' trolled Conor McGregor, Colby Covington and Nate Diaz in a tweet he posted on December 25. Poirier wrote:

"Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!!"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!! Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!!

Dustin Poirier, of course, has history with all three fighters. He beat McGregor twice this year after back-to-back meetings at UFC 257 and UFC 264. However, a fourth fight appears to be on the table given their trilogy bout had an anti-climactic ending.

'The Diamond' has also been at odds with Covington, who was his former teammate at American Top Team. 'Chaos' said in past interviews that he'd like to settle his beef with Poirier in the octagon.

Finally, Poirier was supposed to fight Diaz in the main event of UFC 230 back in November 2018. However, the bout was scrapped after Poirier went through surgery and has yet to be rebooked.

