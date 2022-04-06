Dustin Poirier trolls Conor McGregor for claiming his boxing causes "nightmares"

Dustin Poirier recently went off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman took to social media to post a video of himself hitting pads. In the post, McGregor suggested that his striking is a nightmare for his opponents.

'The Notorious' tweeted:

"The shots nightmares are made of."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The shots nightmares are made of. The shots nightmares are made of. https://t.co/2c8uvY7NGx

This prompted Poirier to respond to McGregor's post with a hilarious GIF, essentially disagreeing with the Dubliner's take on his striking.

McGregor has regularly offered fans a sneak peak into his training sessions as he continues to recover from a gruesome injury he suffered in his last outing inside the octagon. He last featured in a lightweight bout against Poirier at UFC 264 last year.

Towards the end of the first round, McGregor collapsed to the canvas after putting weight on his comprimised foot. The bout was halted after the first round and Poirier was awarded a TKO victory.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. https://t.co/jsZVltGniI

Conor McGregor has now lost three of his last four fights. His last victory came at UFC 246, where he defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone via first-round TKO. He is reportedly set to return to action later this year.

Conor McGregor recalls his UFC debut weigh-in

In a recent post on Twitter, Conor McGregor took a stroll down memory lane, harking back to his debut weigh-in in the UFC. McGregor's promotional debut took place way back in April 2013 at the UFC on FUEL TV 9 fight card at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

McGregor responded to a tweet from the UFC's official Twitter account that commemorated his foray into the promotion almost a decade ago. The post was accompanied by a video that documented his face-off with Marcus Brimage at the pre-fight weigh-ins.

"Hungry and in love 9 years ago today my ufc debut weigh in. Stockholm, Sweden."

The featherweight scrap took place on the preliminary card of the event. McGregor outboxed and finished Brimage in the first round of their bout. He went on to become a two-division UFC champion, the biggest name in the history of MMA and one of the richest athletes in the world.

