"If Tommy loses, he should go to a desert island and just stay there for life" - Eddie Hearn says it would be 'embarrassing' if Tommy Fury loses to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will finally have the chance to settle their differences inside the boxing ring. The two men are set to face off at a Showtime pay-per-view event on December 18.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been going back-and-forth on social media for some time now. It didn't initially appear as though a fight between the pair would come to fruition. In a video posted to Twitter, Paul suggested the Engishman only had until the end of the week to agree to the fight.

However, it seems that may have simply been a marketing technique on Jake Paul's part, with the bout being officially announced several weeks later. 'TNT' has also agreed that if 'The Problem Child' defeats him, he will change his name to 'Tommy Fumbles'.

Now boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has weighed in on the matchup. Per a report from combat sports journalist Michael Benson, Hearn suggested Fury should relocate to a desert island if fails to beat the YouTube superstar in December.

"Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: 'Logic would tell you a pro that boxed for a living and was also Tyson Fury's brother should never lose to Jake Paul… If Tommy loses, he should go to a desert island and just stay there for life. It would be the most embarrassing thing.'"

Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul's boxing success

Eddie Hearn also discussed the criticism Jake Paul has been receiving on account of the money he is making. Many have pointed out the 24-year-old receives significantly higher levels of remuneration than boxers who have been training all their lives. Surprisingly, Hearn is supportive of Paul on that matter.

Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul: 'I don't agree with all these comments, 'It's not fair they're earning all this money and you've got this other guy whose grinding and not getting the opportunities.' Well he ain't good enough and he's not built a fanbase like Jake Paul, so tough s***.'"

Edited by Harvey Leonard