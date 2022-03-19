"It was a big clusterf***" - Eryk Anders details how he ripped open his foot by accident while using a chainsaw 

Eryk Anders recently offered fans further insight into the gruesome injury that he sustained while doing some yard work. He revealed that everything happened so quickly that he didn't even realize a chainsaw had struck his foot until a while later.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, Anders revealed that the impact of the chainsaw had left his socks torn and shoes mangled. Here is the 34-year-old's recollection of the entire ordeal:

"It felt like the weight of the chainsaw, it landed on my foot and man I took a second I thought and then the tree like fell too, so I had to like dodge the tree and uh so you know it was a big you know big cluster f**k and all in you know a snap of a finger, you know... I looked down and saw my shoelaces and my shoe was just all mangled and I slid my shoe off and, you know, there was a big tear in my sock and, you know, there wasn't any blood at first. All I saw was like white, you know, white meat and, you know, it was pretty gnarly."

Catch Eryk Anders' interaction with TMZ Sports below:

Anders asserted that his takeaway from the entire disaster was to never ignore safety provisions and equipment. He further vowed to never use chainsaws ever again.

Eryk Anders reveals he's resumed training in the gym

In the same sit-down with TMZ Sports, Eryk Anders explained that despite the gruesome nature of his injury, he had already resumed training inside the gym. He revealed that he avoided kicking in the gym but had resumed his striking and boxing training.

"I'm not kicking but, you know, I'm wrestling, doing [inaudible], boxing, doing everything I can."

Anders most recently featured in a middleweight bout against Andre Muniz that rounded out the early prelims card of UFC 269. The event was hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

However, he was unable to overcome the challenge presented by the Brazilian and was submitted in the first round by way of armbar. The loss marked his second setback across his last five fights, including one no contest against Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21.

