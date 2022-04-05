Irish WWE veteran Fit Finlay trolls Conor McGregor over WrestleMania claims

Conor McGregor loves to be the center of attention. With that in mind, it is no wonder that he decided to use WWE WrestleMania 38 to once again remind everybody about himself.

After the show, the Irishman wrote on Twitter:

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.”

Of course, a few WWE Superstars, including Scotland's Drew McIntyre, responded to Conor McGregor’s claim. However, McGregor’s boasting also didn’t go unnoticed by his fellow countryman, wrestling legend Fit Finlay.

Known for most of his career as ‘The Belfast Brawler’, Finlay currently works for WWE as a backstage producer. Finlay provided an answer to McGregor's question, joking that he wasn’t booked because Dylan ‘Hornswoggle’ Postl had other commitments.

"@TheNotoriousMMA .Because Hornswoggle @DylanPostl the only one your size, was booked elsewhere!”

Dylan Postl, who has a form of dwarfism, is best known for his time in WWE, where he portrayed the character of ‘Hornswoggle’. The word means to swindle, cheat or hoax.

Due to his leprechaun-like appearance, he was paired with Fit Finlay to form an on-screen duo. In the midst of Vince McMahon's illegitimate son storyline, Hornswoggle was, at one point, believed to be WWE chairman’s offspring.

It was later revealed that Hornswoggle is Finlay’s son. Postl was released by the WWE in 2016 and since then has been performing in various independent promotions.

Fit Finlay, meanwhile, is a longtime pro-wrestling veteran who debuted back in 1974. He wrestled extensively in the UK, Europe and Japan before debuting in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling in 1996.

After WCW was purchased by WWE in March 2001, Finlay was brought in as a trainer. He made his in-ring return in 2005 and wrestled until 2012. In 2011, he was released by WWE, but was brought back after announcing his retirement.

Conor McGregor posts a new training video

In his most recent Instagram video, Conor McGregor showcased his current form. The Irish fighter looks to be faster than usual and it’s obvious that he’s in midst of a bulking-up process

His goal is seemingly to prepare for a welterweight return and successfully end his media campaign to fight Kamaru Usman.

In an interview with The Mac Life last month, McGregor suggested that he could be ready to make his return in the summer. He also said he feels confident about a potential clash with Usman, who, according to him, is just a sloppy, orthodox wrestler who lacks any submissions.

Edited by Harvey Leonard