"I will be out for quite a while because I'm having knee surgery" - Francis Ngannou gives a timeline for his return to the octagon

Francis Ngannou recently provided an update on his return to the Octagon after being out of action for quite some time due to a knee injury.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou revealed that he will be out for quite some time now due to the knee surgery that he is going through.

Speaking in the video, Ngannou said:

I'll be out for quite a while because I'm having a knee surgery. I feel very happy, and at peace with my choices. I don't want anything to dictate my behavior, or my choices, unless it's my feelings."

Further in the video, the UFC Heavyweight champ also revealed that he will be out of the octagon for around six to eight months depending on the outcome of the surgery.

Speaking of the damage, the Cameroonian mentioned that he had ACL damage and a completely torn MCL.

You can check out the entire video of Francis Ngannou Below:

Francis Ngannou successfully defended his title against CIryl Gane at UFC 270. However, in his post-fight conference, the fighter revealed that he had sustained multiple knee injuries three weeks prior to the fight.

Georges St-Pierre gives his take on Francis Ngannou contract situation

Georges St-Pierre believes Ngannou deserves to get paid for the value he holds.

The UFC Hall of Famer feels that the heavyweight took quite a chance fighting Ciryl Gane with a knee injury. He believes the fighter deserves a well-paid contract now.

While appearing in a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, St-Pierre said:

"Man, that guy crossed the ocean with a boat. And nobody could swim, that guy could have died. So for him the significance of fighting, it must be different for him, coming from that background. He's got an incredible story and he made it. I'm so glad that he made it. And now he deserves it, a 100%. I heard he fought his last fight with a knee injury. That's crazy, he took an enormous risk."

Following that, the UFC two-division champion suggested that Ngannou look into other options if he is unable to reach an agreement with the UFC.

Georges St-Pierre said:

“I’m telling him [Francis Ngannou] as a friend that he needs to get paid to his value. And if he’s not satisfied with what the UFC gives him, then go seek, go get your service somewhere else where they’re going to pay you well because he’s not young.”

Watch Georges St-Pierre's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

