"The best challenge that I've ever had" - Francis Ngannou heaps praise on Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently spoke about former opponent Stipe Miocic.

The newly crowned heavyweight champion took to his YouTube channel to heap praise on Miocic. Ngannou also briefly spoke about other fighters, including the likes of Ciryl Gane and Conor McGregor.

While speaking about Miocic, 'The Predator' stated that the former UFC heavyweight champion was his best challenge to date.

According to Francis Ngannou, he initially underestimated Miocic and was quite wrong about him before their first fight in 2018. After his initial loss to Miocic, Ngannou observed the now-former heavyweight champion and was impressed by his work.

"Stipe Miocic, I think so far, the best heavyweight, the best challenge that I ever had. Very competitive, he's a legit man. Like I remember, the first time I went there and I so underestimated Stipe, I was so wrong about him. Then from there, I kind of like really watched him, a lot of attention and he's quite impressive." - said Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou further praised Miocic by stating that he is quite durable. 'The Predator' is also a fan of Miocic's endurance and his movement.

"How durable he is, endurance, his movement, and everything on Stipe is quite impressive when you look at it quite closely." - added Francis Ngannou.

Check out Francis Ngannou's latest video below:

Francis Ngannou became the UFC heavyweight champion in 2021

In 2021, Francis Ngannou became the UFC heavyweight champion, winning the world title in his second attempt at undisputed gold.

Ngannou headlined the UFC 260 pay-per-view against Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their 2018 bout. 'The Predator' managed to knock Miocic at 52 seconds of the second round of their championship bout.

Prior to the bout, Francis Ngannou had beaten the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes.

Ngannou secured four wins after losing to Miocic in 2018, in the main event of UFC 220. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion's next title defense is scheduled for UFC 270 when he faces interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

