Frank Mir jokingly 'blames' Ronda Rousey for inspiring his daughter to become an MMA fighter 

Frank Mir recently opened up about his daughter's prospects in the realm of MMA and combat sports as a whole. Mir credited Ronda Rousey to be the source of his daughter's inspiration to lace up the 6lbs gloves.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, Frank Mir offered his thoughts on his daughter Isabella Mir's fledgling career in combat sports. Mir admitted that he tried to convince her to avoid entering the octagon in a professional sense. However, it was all for naught.

"Absolutely. I tried to convince her not to [join MMA as a professional] First and foremost, it was a little girl, so it was easy because there was no real girls in the UFC. There were girls in MMA, in Strikeforce, 'But, Bella, you're never going to make a lot of money at this.' And then Ronda Rousey came on the scene. Yeah, I blame Ronda," quipped Frank Mir.

Catch the entire segment of TMZ Sports' interview with Frank Mir right here:

Frank Mir always wanted his children to be martial artists

As a father and a martial artist himself, Frank Mir was always well versed with the benefits of being a student of martial arts. In the same interview, Mir admitted that although he did not want his children to pursue a career in combat sports, he wanted them to be martial artists.

"I didn't want her to be a professional fighter. I want all my kids to be martial artists. That's one of the traits I want them to have. Leaving the house, I want them to be independent thinkers and to love what they do and be martial artists. I'm an entertainer, as a fighter, there's a lot of luck involved in us being successful," said Frank Mir.

UFC FIGHT PASS @UFCFightPass



Isabella Mir's MMA debut coming your way!



#iKon2 Look for this one to go to the ground.Isabella Mir's MMA debut coming your way! Look for this one to go to the ground.Isabella Mir's MMA debut coming your way!#iKon2 https://t.co/04YRcIPCjX

Mir subsequently shed light on the fickle nature of success in a field like combat sports. However, he asserted that he was extremely proud of his daughter and certainly hopes that she will pave the way for women's MMA and become an icon just like he did back in the day in the UFC.

