Frankie Edgar reveals he is recovering from surgery 

Frankie Edgar has provided an injury update on social media. It comes over a month after his brutal knockout loss to fellow bantamweight contender Marlon Vera at UFC 268 in New York.

Vera finished Edgar with a front kick at a time of 3:50 in the third round. 'The Answer' also took damage to his face during his only other fight in 2021. Cory Sandhagen knocked him out with a flying knee at the UFC Apex in February.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old UFC veteran tweeted out that he is recovering from a recent surgery. He added that he is feeling good but has not been allowed to return to training yet.

"Recovering from surgery, feeling good but not allowed to train. I am about to go crazy."

'Chito' moved up to the No.8 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings with his UFC 268 victory. Edgar, meanwhile, slipped to No.11.

Frankie Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger

Frankie Edgar holds a 24-10-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career. He's never lost via submission and holds the UFC record for the highest total fight time inside the octagon at seven hours, 41 minutes and 19 seconds.

Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion and recorded three successful title defenses. He is tied for the most Fight of the Night bonuses (eight) in UFC history, alongside fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Frankie Edgar also unsuccessfully challenged for the main and interim featherweight belts. He lost twice to Jose Aldo in February 2013 and July 2016, while Max Holloway defeated him at UFC 240 in 2019.

Edgar moved to the UFC bantamweight division last year. His only victory in the weight class to date came against Pedro Munhoz via split decision at UFC Vegas 7 in August 2020.

