FreeCain trends on Twitter as UFC fighters and fans speak up against Cain Velasquez's arrest

The MMA world has been grappling with news of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez's arrest in San Jose, California on Monday. The 39-year-old has been charged with attempted premeditated murder and numerous gun assault charges.
Ever since the news broke, several MMA personalities as well as fans of the sport have come out to express their thoughts regarding the incident. Many fighters have voiced their support for the former UFC champion, and the hashtage #FreeCain has also started trending on Twitter.
UFC middleweight Derek Brunson put up a link to his website in a tweet and said that 50% of the sale proceedings will be used to pay the legal fees for Velasquez's trial.
Deron Winn also shared words of respect for the 39-year-old on Twitter, calling him his idol.
Other MMA personalities like middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Brendan Schaub, Ben Askren, Michael Chiesa, Jake Shields and Justin Gaethje also put out tweets in favor of Cain Velasquez.
MMA fans on Twitter have also been pretty vocal about the incident.
Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident
Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting where he allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a car in San Jose. According to The Mercury News, the target of the Mexican-American fighter's attack was a man named Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested a close relative of the 39-year-old.
The identity of the victim has not been revealed due to them being under the age of 14. Velasquez failed to hit his target and accidentally shot Goularte's step-father, who was present with the accused in the car.
UFC president Dana White weighed in on the incident in an interview with Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports.
"I obviously feel sorry for him and his family,” White said. “It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard – we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us. Cain did it."
