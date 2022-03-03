FreeCain trends on Twitter as UFC fighters and fans speak up against Cain Velasquez's arrest

The MMA world has been grappling with news of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez's arrest in San Jose, California on Monday. The 39-year-old has been charged with attempted premeditated murder and numerous gun assault charges.

Ever since the news broke, several MMA personalities as well as fans of the sport have come out to express their thoughts regarding the incident. Many fighters have voiced their support for the former UFC champion, and the hashtage #FreeCain has also started trending on Twitter.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson put up a link to his website in a tweet and said that 50% of the sale proceedings will be used to pay the legal fees for Velasquez's trial.

Deron Winn also shared words of respect for the 39-year-old on Twitter, calling him his idol.

Deron Winn @DeronWinn My heart hurts so so badly for one of my idols. Seeing Cain in a jumpsuit at court seriously is making my heart hurt. I don’t want it to be true. I worked with cain so much behind the scenes. He sold me a BMW for cheap. He’s talked mental game with me and so much more. #FreeCain My heart hurts so so badly for one of my idols. Seeing Cain in a jumpsuit at court seriously is making my heart hurt. I don’t want it to be true. I worked with cain so much behind the scenes. He sold me a BMW for cheap. He’s talked mental game with me and so much more. #FreeCain

Other MMA personalities like middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Brendan Schaub, Ben Askren, Michael Chiesa, Jake Shields and Justin Gaethje also put out tweets in favor of Cain Velasquez.

This is Harry Goularte, accused of lewd and lascivious act on a child, and the alleged target of NEW:This is Harry Goularte, accused of lewd and lascivious act on a child, and the alleged target of @cainmma NEW:This is Harry Goularte, accused of lewd and lascivious act on a child, and the alleged target of @cainmma https://t.co/5rPYO2FsGC If you aren’t going to free Cain, at least arrest this guy and lock him up in the same jail cell as him. #FreeCain If you aren’t going to free Cain, at least arrest this guy and lock him up in the same jail cell as him. #FreeCain twitter.com/newsdamian/sta…

Funky @Benaskren I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain

Brendan Schaub @BrendanSchaub I would like to hope if some scumbag molested an innocent 4yr old child the legal system would take into account the rage a father would have. California is pretty loose with actual violent criminals these days. Cain is far from that. #FreeCain I would like to hope if some scumbag molested an innocent 4yr old child the legal system would take into account the rage a father would have. California is pretty loose with actual violent criminals these days. Cain is far from that. #FreeCain

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Cain probably the last person on the planet i would want chasing me #FreeCain Cain probably the last person on the planet i would want chasing me #FreeCain

MMA fans on Twitter have also been pretty vocal about the incident.

TevTalksMMA @TevTalksMMA Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted, premeditated murder and other related charges stemming from a shooting Monday evening in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted, premeditated murder and other related charges stemming from a shooting Monday evening in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. I know it’s #FreeCain and we all absolutely sympathize with this story but he could be looking at serious prison time for this shit, as unjust as that is… I’m not saying he shouldn’t have done what he did, I’m saying doing so ultimately made the entire situation more tragic smh twitter.com/marc_raimondi/… I know it’s #FreeCain and we all absolutely sympathize with this story but he could be looking at serious prison time for this shit, as unjust as that is… I’m not saying he shouldn’t have done what he did, I’m saying doing so ultimately made the entire situation more tragic smh twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…

Dr Omari S Khalil @OmariStClair #rage It is deeply saddening that @cainmma was arrested. IF the unconfirmed Twitter chatter regarding his motives are true, this calls for a higher conversation about why sexual predators are being released on bail. I don't condone his actions, but contextualize it. #freecain It is deeply saddening that @cainmma was arrested. IF the unconfirmed Twitter chatter regarding his motives are true, this calls for a higher conversation about why sexual predators are being released on bail. I don't condone his actions, but contextualize it. #freecain #rage https://t.co/Cldc7b91FD

The talk going around is Cain chased down 2 men riding in a vehicle.

One of them is accused of abuse of one of Cain’s children at day care.

The other person involved is the father of the alleged abuser.

Cain shot the father of the alleged abuser. RE Cain Velasquez The talk going around is Cain chased down 2 men riding in a vehicle. One of them is accused of abuse of one of Cain’s children at day care. The other person involved is the father of the alleged abuser. Cain shot the father of the alleged abuser. No wonder this was Cain's mug shot. He did nothing wrong. He's a hero. No wonder this was Cain's mug shot. He did nothing wrong. He's a hero.#FreeCain twitter.com/fightoracle/st… https://t.co/l2rasZSrJc

Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident

Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident

Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting where he allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a car in San Jose. According to The Mercury News, the target of the Mexican-American fighter's attack was a man named Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested a close relative of the 39-year-old.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed due to them being under the age of 14. Velasquez failed to hit his target and accidentally shot Goularte's step-father, who was present with the accused in the car.

UFC president Dana White weighed in on the incident in an interview with Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports.

"I obviously feel sorry for him and his family,” White said. “It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard – we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us. Cain did it."

Watch the full interview below:

