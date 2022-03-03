×
#FreeCain trends on Twitter as UFC fighters and fans speak up against Cain Velasquez's arrest

Cain Velasquez during his arraignment [Photo via @MikeBohnMMA on Twitter]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Mar 03, 2022 01:32 PM IST
News

The MMA world has been grappling with news of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez's arrest in San Jose, California on Monday. The 39-year-old has been charged with attempted premeditated murder and numerous gun assault charges.

🚨JUST IN 🚨Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. https://t.co/Rgx8HviZxF

Ever since the news broke, several MMA personalities as well as fans of the sport have come out to express their thoughts regarding the incident. Many fighters have voiced their support for the former UFC champion, and the hashtage #FreeCain has also started trending on Twitter.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson put up a link to his website in a tweet and said that 50% of the sale proceedings will be used to pay the legal fees for Velasquez's trial.

Check out the tweet below:

We support you @cainmma . Proceeds go to his legal fees ! Shirts here ➡️ derekbrunson.com/collections/me#FreeCainVelasquez https://t.co/QsNpDLeAO1

Deron Winn also shared words of respect for the 39-year-old on Twitter, calling him his idol.

My heart hurts so so badly for one of my idols. Seeing Cain in a jumpsuit at court seriously is making my heart hurt. I don’t want it to be true. I worked with cain so much behind the scenes. He sold me a BMW for cheap. He’s talked mental game with me and so much more. #FreeCain

Other MMA personalities like middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Brendan Schaub, Ben Askren, Michael Chiesa, Jake Shields and Justin Gaethje also put out tweets in favor of Cain Velasquez.

#freeCain https://t.co/362oZOmJ2T
If you aren’t going to free Cain, at least arrest this guy and lock him up in the same jail cell as him. #FreeCain twitter.com/newsdamian/sta…
I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain
Never met @cainmma before but I am sure looking forward to it one day. #FreeCain
I would like to hope if some scumbag molested an innocent 4yr old child the legal system would take into account the rage a father would have. California is pretty loose with actual violent criminals these days. Cain is far from that. #FreeCain
Cain probably the last person on the planet i would want chasing me #FreeCain

MMA fans on Twitter have also been pretty vocal about the incident.

#FreeCAIN ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! This father is a hero. Not a murderer. https://t.co/8FQ9furTpz
I know it’s #FreeCain and we all absolutely sympathize with this story but he could be looking at serious prison time for this shit, as unjust as that is… I’m not saying he shouldn’t have done what he did, I’m saying doing so ultimately made the entire situation more tragic smh twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…
It is deeply saddening that @cainmma was arrested. IF the unconfirmed Twitter chatter regarding his motives are true, this calls for a higher conversation about why sexual predators are being released on bail. I don't condone his actions, but contextualize it. #freecain #rage https://t.co/Cldc7b91FD
No wonder this was Cain's mug shot. He did nothing wrong. He's a hero.#FreeCain twitter.com/fightoracle/st… https://t.co/l2rasZSrJc

Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident

Jarring to see these photos of former UFC champ Cain Velasquez after his arrest.The latest details here: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/cain-v… https://t.co/m71wDEKWbq

Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting where he allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a car in San Jose. According to The Mercury News, the target of the Mexican-American fighter's attack was a man named Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested a close relative of the 39-year-old.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed due to them being under the age of 14. Velasquez failed to hit his target and accidentally shot Goularte's step-father, who was present with the accused in the car.

UFC president Dana White weighed in on the incident in an interview with Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports.

"I obviously feel sorry for him and his family,” White said. “It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard – we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us. Cain did it."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew
