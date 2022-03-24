"The Brock Lesnar route is what I plan to take" - Gable Steveson on his eventual step into MMA

While talking to Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Gable Steveson revealed that his ideal life plan is similar to Brock Lesnar's, which includes him stepping foot inside the octagon.

After winning gold at the NCAA Division I Championships for the second time earlier this month, the Indiana-native retired from the sport of amateur wrestling. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest collegiate wrestlers in history and has proven that with the number of accolades he has earned throughout his lifetime.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Gable Steveson indicated his intention to someday make the jump over to mixed martial arts and take a similar career path to Brock Lesnar, saying:

"There is a chance [that I don't enter MMA]. There's a chance of a lot of things, there's a chance I do step into the MMA ring. I like to challenge myself in all aspects. The Brock route is what I plan to take right now, and I think that, just learning from him and learning his steps is gonna help me succeed to the maximum potential."

Continuing, the Olympic gold medalist expressed his interest in martial arts, stating that the possibility is there for him when he's ready to take the leap.

"There is that chance to step in the octagon and I think I'll be really good with the right training, and the right support system around me. So I'm just gonna leave that chapter open and maybe we'll write it, and maybe we won't."

Gable Steveson opted to take his expertise over to WWE and build his brand in professional wrestling for now. The one-time Pan American Championships gold medalist already excels in one of the major fundamentals needed to flourish with the UFC.

Brock Lesnar's history in MMA

Brock Lesnar joined the UFC with a 1-0 record in the sport, and despite his inexperience, the heavyweight managed to have a somewhat successful career in the company.

Following his fight with Frank Mir which gave him his first loss, the 44-year-old's name carried value and it took him just one decision win in his next outing for him to be pushed into a titleshot.

A TKO victory earned the nine-fight veteran the heavyweight title and proved many people wrong. Despite his inexperience, Brock Lesnar's short run in the UFC will forever be carved into the promotion's history.

