"He would have died, I swear to God" - Gegard Mousasi responds to Conor McGregor for wanting Austin Vanderford to rip his head off

Gegard Mousasi recently suggested that Conor McGregor would have met his fate if the Irishman had tried to pick a fight against him.

Mousasi recently featured in a middleweight bout at Bellator 275 in McGregor's hometown of Dublin. Austin Vanderford, who 'The Notorious' backed to rip Mousasi's head off, was finished in the first round.

During the post-fight press conference, Mousasi was asked to react to McGregor's comments about Vanderford ripping his head off. He misunderstood the question and responded, thinking the Irishman himself wanted to fight him.

The Dutchman admitted that he and his comrades would have ended McGregor if he had tried anything. However, when the comments were clarified, Mousasi dismissed the former UFC champ as a threat with a quip about his height.

"[Conor McGregor] could have come. I talked to his coach and my brother is here, you know. He would have died, I swear to god. So, you know, I'm not f***ing around with that guy. So I don't know that. I got nothing against the guy, you know, if he wants to come, you can come and I'm not kidding."

Upon understanding the initial question, Mousasi said:

"Oh, it's lucky for him because he's short."

Check out Gegard Mousasi's comments below:

Scott Coker recalls his interaction with Conor McGregor at Bellator 275

Conor McGregor was in attendance at the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland, which hosted Bellator's latest fight card. During the event, 'The Notorious' ran into Bellator MMA's president Scott Coker, who offered some insight into their interaction during the post-fight press conference.

Coker said:

"You know, to be honest, this is the first time i've actually sat down and had a chat with him, you know. Listen, he's a legend and he's done so much for the sport and, you know, I look forward to seeing him back in the cage sometime soon."

Watch Scott Coker at the Bellator 275 post-fight press conference below:

Coker also shared a picture of the two of them on his personal Twitter handle. The 59-year-old hailed McGregor as an Irish legend in his post on social media.

