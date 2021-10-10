"I was acting all my life" - Georges St-Pierre says he only 'pretended' that he loved fighting

Georges St-Pierre has never shied away from speaking his mind in front of the public. The retired MMA legend has often spoken about his hatred of fighting and how he was unable to deal with nerves leading up to a fight. He reiterated this sentiment in an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports.

When Iole asked Georges St-Pierre about the comparisons between fighting and acting in movies, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion said:

"Well, I think I was acting all my life because I never enjoyed fighting. It felt extremely uncomfortable and unbearable to me. However, I [pretended] in front of the camera and in front of my opponent and I put on a poker face and I pretended that I loved it, that I was excited! But I wasn't [excited] at all, I didn't have any fun."

Georges St-Pierre came into the limelight on the big screen for his role as 'Georges Batroc' in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. His filmography also consists of movies like Kickboxer: Vengeance and Cartels.

Krishy78 🇱🇰 @Krishy781 GSP vs Steve Rogers aka Captain America 🇨🇦🇺🇸 GSP vs Steve Rogers aka Captain America 🇨🇦🇺🇸 https://t.co/NT7P2KIT16

St-Pierre also recently featured in three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

'GSP' also compared MMA to acting, saying:

"I was pretending that I wanna box someone but then I was wrestling him... It's a form of acting because it's an expression of yourself... That's why it's called mixed martial 'arts,' that's where the word artistic comes from."

Watch his full interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

Georges St-Pierre spoke about his hatred of fighting on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast

Arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre expressed his dislike for fighting when he last featured on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

During his appearance, St-Pierre stated that he regretted taking his profession too seriously. He also said he would have a different mindset if he had to do it again.

Watch the video below:

Also Read

Listen to the full podcast on Spotify here:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh