"Karate is one of the most or maybe the most popular martial art" - Georges St. Pierre talks about returning as the Sensei at Karate Combat

Georges St. Pierre will return as Sensei for the fourth season of Karate Combat after holding the position during its last season. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC two-weight champion discussed his return to the league and explained what makes the platform so special for karate athletes. GSP said:

"Fights are even better and there's a lot of good talents here. I like the fights, the production, and finally, karate athletes have a place where they can turn pro. This is the first professional karate league where karate fighters can go pro. Karate is one of the most or maybe the most popular martial art, but there are different styles of karate and they tend to all compete with one another. And what Karate offers is a place where all the styles can meet each other."

When asked if he would consider competing for the organization sometime in the future, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that he believes he serves the league better as a Sensei and that his days as a competitor are behind him.

Catch Georges St. Pierre's full interview with MMA Hour below:

As a Sensei, Georges St. Pierre will offer his analysis, insights and guidance as the top karate fighters from around the world battle for supremacy inside the pit, the organization's fighting arena.

'Rush' will be serving as a Sensei for the upcoming Karate Combat season along with Stephen Thompson and Lyoto Machida.

Georges St. Pierre weighs in on personal fueds in MMA

Due to all the trash talk in the lead up to the grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, things were completely out of hand even when fight was over. Things escalated to the point where the fight was taken to the streets.

During the same interview with MMA Hour, Georges St. Pierre weighed in on personal grudges in MMA and admitted that things can get out of hand, as was the case in Masvidal-Covington. However, he believes that some fighters take trash talk too personally, which was never the case with him when he competed. Here's what Georges St. Pierre said:

"Things get out of hand. I think guys, they take it too personal. For me, it never mattered what my opponent was saying to me. For me, it’s not personal it’s about business. The more trash-talking me, in a way I was making more money. So, I really have to give a big thank you to all the ferocious opponents that I had who were trash-talking me because they built up the fight in a better, interesting way for the audience. So, I made more money. It’s good for business."

During the conversation, Georges St. Pierre also stated that he chose to keep his private life a secret throughout his professional fighting career to avoid becoming a target for his opponents during the fight build-up.

Edited by wkhuff20