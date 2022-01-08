"I’m gonna kick your midget head" - Giga Chikadze blasts Alexander Volkanovski for fighting 'easiest link' The Korean Zombie

Giga Chikadze recently voiced his distaste for the possible upcoming fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung at UFC 272. He also declared that he was going to overcome Volkanovski when they meet inside the octagon in the future.

In a post on Twitter, Giga Chikadze declared Volkanovski was picking easy fights by calling out 'The Korean Zombie'. He also took a sly shot at Yair Rodriguez.

Furthermore, he asserted he was going to chase the title after taking care of Calvin Kattar in his upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 46.

Giga Chikadze tweeted:

"[Alexander Volkanovski] The chump Picking up all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from [Dana White] [Sean Shelby]."

GIGA CHIKADZE @giga_chikadze

@danawhite @seanshelby @alexvolkanovski The chump Picking up all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from @alexvolkanovski The chump Picking up all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from@danawhite @seanshelby

Alexander Volkanovski and Giga Chikadze also went back and forth on Twitter after the champion called upon 'The Korean Zombie' to replace Max Holloway.

In response to the Australian's tweet claiming he was going to see the Georgian soon, Chikadze did not hold back.

"I don’t blame you, I don’t wanna fight me either chump," wrote Chikadze on Twitter.

'The Korean Zombie' is currently in the lead to replace Max Holloway in his bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272. Holloway was forced to pull out of their scheduled fight due to an injury.

The nature of Holloway's injury, however, remains shrouded in mystery for the time being.

Giga Chikadze vows to send Calvin Kattar to the hospital

Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar are set to headline the UFC's first fight card of 2022. UFC Vegas 46 is set to take place on January 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chikadze will hope to bolster his UFC record to 8-0-0 with a strong performance and a decisive win against Kattar.

The 33-year-old, in a post on Twitter, admitted that Kattar was his toughest opponent yet in the UFC. However, exuding confidence, Chikadze declared that he was going to send Kattar to the hospital.

Chikadze tweeted:

"Next week is my toughest fight in the UFC I respect this guy I only fight to do three things kick people head off kick people lever off i’ll send you to the hospital Saturday night I will do this."

Also Read Article Continues below

GIGA CHIKADZE @giga_chikadze Next week is my toughest fight in the UFC I respect this guy I only fight to do three things kick people head off kick people lever off i’ll send you to the hospital Saturday night I will do this Next week is my toughest fight in the UFC I respect this guy I only fight to do three things kick people head off kick people lever off i’ll send you to the hospital Saturday night I will do this

Edited by David Andrew