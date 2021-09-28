"F*** it, I wanna get the title" - Giga Chikadze calls for a fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Giga Chikadze has called for a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Chikadze is coming off a knockout victory over Edson Barboza and is currently ranked No.8 in the 145-pound division.

Alexander Volkanovski made a second successful UFC featherweight title defense last weekend at UFC 266. He defeated Brian Ortega in what will surely be a Fight of the Year contender. Volkanovski ultimately won via a unanimous decision, but he had to overcome some heavy adversity to do so.

The Australian has stated that he wishes to remain active and defend his belt again as soon as possible. Max Holloway would have arguably been the logical fight to make. However, he has been matched up with Yair Rodriguez in the headlining fight for an upcoming Fight Night event.

In the meantime, Giga Chikadze has offered to step in and face the featherweight champion. Speaking to The Schmo in the aftermath of UFC 266, Chikadze discussed when he plans to compete next. Given the champ's desire to stay active, the Georgian suggested he should receive the next title shot.

"We'll see what happens. Hopefully November 13th or sooner something jumps out. Or...actually, f**k it. I wanna get the title. What about the champ? He said that he wants to be busy."

Check out Giga Chikadze's full interview with The Schmo below:

Giga Chikadze's other potential opponents

Unfortunately for Giga Chikadze, it is unlikely that he will be able to leapfrog the seven fighters that stand ahead of him in the rankings. However, it would likely only take one more impressive win for him to secure a shot at the belt.

Calvin Kattar, Arnold Allen and Josh Emmett all sit just ahead of Chikadze in the rankings and are all currently unbooked. Allen is coming off a win in early 2021 and a victory over him would likely be enough to springboard Chikadze into a top contender spot.

The same goes for Kattar. He'd been in fine form before meeting former champion Max Holloway earlier this year. If 'Ninja' were to defeat the American, he'd likely secure his place opposite the champ soon after.

No.4-ranked featherweight Chan Sung Jung, a.k.a. 'The Korean Zombie,' would also be a solid option for Chikadze, although he is reportedly injured for the time being.

That only leaves Brian Ortega, who is likely set to be out for an extended period of time after the amount of damage he sustained against Volkanovski last weekend.

Alternatively, if Giga Chikadze is willing to wait, the loser of Holloway vs. Rodriguez would also be an option.

