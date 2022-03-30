If he has a lot of yes men, he won't come back - Gilbert Burns advises Conor McGregor to get off whiskey and social media

Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor can still make a successful return to the octagon, but feels that the Irishman must make a lot of sacrifices in order to achieve that goal.

According to 'Durinho', McGregor must rid himself of all sorts of distractions and completely shift his focus to training and fighting to once again achieve success in the UFC.

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, the Brazilian claimed that McGregor must stay away from his beloved Proper No.Twelve Irish Whiskey, as well as social media. He also stated that McGregor might have a lot of "yes men" around him right now who are negatively impacting his chances of making an octagon return.

Gilbert Burns said:

"I still think he [McGregor] can do very good but he gotta make big changes like... if Conor asks me 'What do you think [I should do]?' I'd say 'Bro, just go away, go to a freaking mountain, get all your training, out of freaking social media, out of freaking whiskey, go train. Get back to your roots. Gather your teammates, stay there for five six months.' And I think he can come back, but if he has a lot of yes men, he won't come back."

Gilbert Burns doesn't think Conor McGregor will be handed immediate title shot upon UFC return

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, Conor McGregor claimed he wants to fight for a title upon his imminent return to the octagon.

The Irishman, who's clearly bulked up over the past few months, said he isn't interested in cutting down to 155 pounds again. Instead, he's looking to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

🇮🇪 McGregor’s Burner @McGregorsBurned Conor McGregor wants to knockout Usman to become triple champion. Conor McGregor wants to knockout Usman to become triple champion. 😏 https://t.co/n0iNTA4MD7

While most fans and analysts consider a potential clash between McGregor and Usman a major mismatch, McGregor feels otherwise.

Although Gilbert Burns feels McGregor could lock horns with Usman down the line, he doesn't think the 33-year-old will be afforded a title shot in his comeback fight.

"Not right now," Burns said.

McGregor is currently 1-3 in his last four fights inside the octagon. Last year wasn't kind to the former two-division UFC champion, who suffered back-to-back stoppage losses.

He also ended up suffering a clean break in his tibia and fibula at UFC 264 during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The 'Notorious' superstar is expected to return to the cage later this year.

