"This guy is the young lion that doesn't know he's beatable" - Gilbert Burns' coach confident about 'Durinho's chances against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns' coach Juan Carlos Santana is confident of the Brazilian's chances of beating Khamzat Chimaev in their upcoming fight. Burns and Chimaev are set to lock horns in a much-anticipated welterweight duel at UFC 273 on April 9. The winner of the fight could be next in line for a shot at the welterweight title.

Chimaev is undefeated and has run through all his opponents inside the octagon with ease thus far. Momentum is clearly on the Russian-born Swede's side, and there seems to be an aura of invincibility surrounding him. While acknowledging that 'Borz' is currently in great form, Santana feels the fight will be won and lost in the mind.

He explained that while Chimaev may feel he's unbeatable at the moment, Burns needs to make him question his beliefs in the fight. In the UFC 273 Countdown video, Santana said:

"This is going to be mental fight. He needs to plant a seed of doubt... Because this guy is the young lion that doesn't know he's beatable."

Khamzat Chimaev claims Gilbert Burns is not on his level

Khamzat Chimaev is tired of people labeling him a hype train. 'Borz' welcomes any fighters who claim he's all hype to try and stop him inside the octagon. Chimaev knows he's going up against a highly-skilled opponent at UFC 273 and is giving him the respect he deserves.

Chimaev hailed Burns as one of the best fighters in the division but still feels he's levels above 'Durinho' and is eager to prove the same. In the UFC 273 Countdown video, he said:

"People say 'he's hype.' Just stop me. I respect his skills and everything. One of the best guys but not on my level. The king is coming for you guys. Watch the king."

Chimaev is currently 10-0 as a pro-fighter and is on a four-fight winning streak inside the octagon. He has finished all four of his opponents thus far in the UFC and absorbed just one significant strike. If he manages to beat Gilbert Burns on April 9, there won't be any doubt that the hype is definitely real.

