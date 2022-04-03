"I was 10-0 not long ago" - Gilbert Burns explains why he thinks he can beat Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns feels his experience will prove to be the difference-maker in the upcoming clash with Khamzat Chimaev. In a much-awaited welterweight showdown set to take place at UFC 273 on April 9, Burns and Chimaev will collide in a potential No.1 contender's matchup.

While his opponent is yet to be tested inside the octagon, Burns feels he'll be the one to bring the Chimaev hype train to a screeching halt. The Brazilian explained that just like Chimaev, he was once 10-0 as a professional fighter and felt unbeatable inside the octagon until he met his match in Rashid Magomedov.

Burns pointed out that Magomedov's advantage in experience at the time helped the Russian win the fight. He believes the same advantage will help him beat Chimaev on April 9. In the UFC 273 Countdown video, Burns said:

"He's 10-0, super confident right now. And I know that, because I've been there. I was 10-0 not long ago. I thought I was unbeatable, until I faced a guy that was so much experienced than me and I ended up getting my first loss. I know what he is feeling."

Gilbert Burns promises rough night at the office for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Gilbert Burns has vowed to put Khamzat Chimaev's hype to the test at UFC 273. 'Durinho' believes that there are various aspects of the fight where he's better than Chimaev and he's willing to prove it when they share the octagon.

runningmma @runningmma Gilbert Burns is an underdog in his upcoming fight with Khamzat Chimaev. What's going to be interesting to see is how this fight will look when it comes to grappling. Burns is a decorated BJJ champion with wins over Rafael Lovato Jr and Kron Gracie. Gilbert Burns is an underdog in his upcoming fight with Khamzat Chimaev. What's going to be interesting to see is how this fight will look when it comes to grappling. Burns is a decorated BJJ champion with wins over Rafael Lovato Jr and Kron Gracie. https://t.co/ym5rKwDUNp

Apart from the obvious edge in terms of experience, Burns feels that he has the better jiu-jitsu and the better striking compared to his counterpart:

"I believe in my resilience and my experience, my jiu-jitsu, my striking. All that together, it's going to be a rough night for Chimaev. We'll put that hype to the test."

Currently ranked No.2 in the welterweight division, Gilbert Burns has won seven out of his last eight fights inside the octagon. The only loss in that period came against current 170lb champion Kamaru Usman. Beating Chimaev at UFC 273 could set the Brazilian up for a potential rematch with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' down the line.

