"That guy's a freaking coward" - Gilbert Burns flames Leon Edwards for avoiding Jorge Masvidal after being hit with the 'three-piece and a soda'

As far as Gilbert Burns is concerned, Leon Edwards is a "freaking coward" for turning down Jorge Masvidal's challenges.

Masvidal recently revealed that he's "moving on" from pursuing a bout with Edwards after the British fighter had turned down several offers to fight him. According to Burns, that was a chicken-hearted move on Edwards' part, especially given their history. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, 'Durinho' said:

"I think stylistically (Masvidal) is a good fight for Leon Edwards. Bro, the guy hit you with a three-piece and a soda, and you've been asking for this fight for years. Now, the guy says yes, and you say no? Man, that guy's a freaking coward."

However, Daniel Cormier believes there is no incentive for Edwards to fight lower-ranked fighters such as Masvidal and Burns. In a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show, Cormier advised Edwards to keep turning Masvidal down.

"Why in the world should Leon Edwards now wanna look back to you guys?" said Cormier. "And I'm saying 'you guys' because Gilbert Burns, too. Gilbert Burns is guilty of this. (Masvidal and Burns) did not want to talk about Leon Edwards at all when they were the ones on the shortlist of a championship fight. Now, Leon is in that position and they wanna call him out. No, Leon. 'Rocky' ,get the title shot that you so justly deserve. Don't waste your time."

Leon Edwards dismisses Gilbert Burns

Leon Edwards explained that he's not afraid of Gilbert Burns or Jorge Masvidal. According to 'Rocky', he is merely waiting for an opportunity to challenge for the UFC welterweight title.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight

Kamaru Usman successfully defeated Masvidal and Burns in his most recent couple of outings. Meanwhile, Edwards is in prime position to be next in line for the championship after stringing together nine wins in a row (with one no-contest). The British fighter's last defeat was also against Usman in 2015.

