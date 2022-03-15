Gilbert Burns doesn't give a sh*t about Khamzat's grappling - Anthony Smith believes Gilbert Burns will be first true test for Khamzat Chimaev

Anthony Smith believes Khamzat Chimaev is in for the toughest test of his career when the undefeated phenom squares off against Gilbert Burns next month.

At UFC 273 on April 9th, Burns and Chimaev will meet in a huge welterweight showdown. The popular opinion amongst many, including UFC president Dana White, is that the victor will fight for the title next.

Burns is coming off a win over Stephen Thompson whereas Chimaev, despite being in the promotion for less than two years, is already being viewed as the next big thing.

Kamaru Usman, the reigning champ, has his hands full with Leon Edwards reportedly being lined up for a title shot during International Fight Week. Prior to that, though, the Burns-Chimaev bout will be seen as a big moment in the division - regardless of who wins between Usman and Edwards.

During a recent podcast appearance, Anthony Smith spoke about Burns and the kind of threat he poses to Chimaev. The former UFC title challenger said:

“I’ve heard the horror stories about Chimaev, I’ve heard what he’s done to Gustafsson, Chael has watched him work out. There’s a lot of guys who have seen him train, Darren Till sings his praises. I just haven’t seen it for myself. I’m not saying it doesn’t exist, that he’s not good, I’ve never seen him in there with a top 10 guy. I’ve never seen him dominate anyone that I respect completely.”

He added:

“I’m really excited to see him in there with Gilbert Burns. If he can get over on a guy like Gilbert Burns, I mean, I guess the talk about Chimaev is that he’s a fantastic grappler and a fantastic wrestler… I can promise you this, Gilbert Burns does not give one s*** about Chimaev’s grappling, because he’s gonna be right there with him the entire time. If he can beat a guy like that, I think a Colby Covington fight is right there for him.”

Watch Anthony Smith break down the Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight below:

What has Khamzat Chimaev done in the UFC?

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 4-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He kicked things off with a win over John Phillips in his promotional debut, before returning 10 days later with a win against Rhys McKee.

The two finishes came in two different weight classes and in the blink of an eye, he was viewed as a real prospect.

He followed it up with a vicious knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert before taking a year off due to complications from a battle with COVID-19. Upon returning, he submitted Li Jingliang in less than a round to remind the world how good he is.

