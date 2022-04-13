Gilbert Burns names Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz as potential next opponents, suggests interesting contract clause

Gilbert Burns recently offered fans some insight into his future in the division. He put forth Nate Diaz's name as a potential opponent for his next fight.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA's The DC & RC Show, 'Durinho' admitted that a fight against him would be a great swansong for a veteran like Diaz, who currently has one fight on his UFC contract.

In a bid to make the deal sweeter for Diaz, he offered to put in an unusual clause in their contract that would prohibit him from wrestling and promised to stand and bang with the Stockton native.

In addition to Diaz, Burns also offered to take fights against his brother Nick Diaz and even Jorge Masvidal.

"I want a big fight, you know. Maybe, I know that name is always on the back of my head, it's freaking Nate Diaz. Still got one more fight in the UFC. I can put it on the contract that I'm not gonna shoot that guy that we just going to be on a stand-up. Maybe his brother [Nick Diaz]. I don't know, maybe [Jorge Masvidal]."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark below:

Gilbert Burns wants a finish in rematch against Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Gilbert Burns revealed how he envisioned his eventual rematch with Khamzat Chimaev playing out. 'Durinho' admitted that the only way to put an end to this rivalry is for one of them to secure a finish over the other inside the octagon.

"I just think we're not done, you know. With me and Khamzat, we got to see each other again. We got to. Someone got to go down next time, you know. I don't care how many rounds he needs but someone got to get a finish next time."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interaction with TMZ Sports right here:

Chimaev and Burns recently locked horns at UFC 273 with Chimaev walking away with a close decision win. The fight took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, Saturday.

Burns immediately called upon the UFC and 'Borz' himself to offer him a rematch. The Brazilian claimed he had offered Chimaev the courtesy of fighting him when he was ranked much higher. Hence, he expects the 27-year-old to treat him with the same courtesy and agree to a rematch, this time for five rounds..

Edited by David Andrew