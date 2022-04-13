Gilbert Burns gives his prediction for a potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns believes Kamaru Usman will beat Khamzat Chimaev if and when the welterweight duo lock horns. Burns has a good understanding of both fighters, having shared the octagon with Usman last year and Chimaev at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view.

Burns was beaten by Usman via third-round TKO at UFC 258 in February 2021. In his most recent fight, he lost to Chimaev via unanimous decision in an all-out war. The consensus is that 'Borz' will face Colby Covington next, and a win over 'Chaos' would earn him a shot at the welterweight title.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Burns addressed a potential Usman-Chimaev matchup.

“The difference – as of right now for sure – after this war, that guy’s going to get better, I believe. I’m gonna get better; he’s [Chimaev’s] gonna get better. But the IQ of Kamaru Usman, if I’ve gotta answer that question right now, will be the difference. Kamaru is a very intelligent and tested fighter. He’s been in the wars, he’s been against the best guys around, and I think Kamaru’s MMA wrestling is better than Khamzat’s.”

Burns alluded to the difference between freestyle wrestling and MMA wrestling, insinuating that Usman's experience will be a valuable asset against Chimaev.

He also asserted that Usman hits harder than Chimaev, which is evident in the fact that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked out ‘Durinho’ while 'Borz' didn't. Burns admitted that he may be a bit biased, having previously trained with the welterweight kingpin at Sanford MMA.

Casting his prediction for a potential Usman vs. Chimaev bout, Burns said:

“I think Kamaru gets the win right now.”

Watch Gilbert Burns’ interview on TMZ Sports below:

Khamzat Chimaev is willing to be replacement fighter for upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards title fight

Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards later this year. Addressing the upcoming welterweight championship matchup, Khamzat Chimaev has volunteered to be a replacement fighter if either Usman or Edwards ends up withdrawing from the bout.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Chimaev was asked about the possibility of him replacing either Usman or Edwards. He simply stated – “I’m ready.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Khamzat Chimaev advanced to the No.3 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings following the win over Gilbert Burns. He is likely one win away from a title shot and it remains to be seen how things will play out atop the 170-pound division.

