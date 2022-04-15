"War!" - Gilbert Burns looks back on his three-round brawl with Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns has harked back to his epic three-round clash against Khamzat Chimaev, posting a clip from the official UFC 273 Fight Motion video. On April 9th, Burns faced undefeated welterweight (170-pound) prospect Chimaev in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the 2022 calendar year.

Over the course of 15 minutes, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns engaged in a brawl for the ages. Both fighters came dangerously close to stopping one another. Chimaev displayed superior wrestling in the fight but was unable to effectively utilize his famed ground and pound as well as submission skills.

Gilbert Burns, a multi-time BJJ world champion, showcased his championship-caliber Jiu-Jitsu, craftily neutralizing Khamzat Chimaev’s ground and pound and submission arsenal on the mat.

Watch UFC 273 Fight Motion in the video below:

While Chimaev stole round one with impressive technical striking and a thunderous knockdown, Burns took round two by badly dazing and almost finishing ‘Borz.’ That said, Chimaev came back strong and outworked his Brazilian opponent in round three, securing a win on the judges’ scorecards.

The UFC has now put forth the UFC 273 Fight Motion video, looking back at some of the highlights from the event. Needless to say, some of the best moments were produced by the Chimaev-Burns matchup. Burns has now tweeted a clip from the aforesaid video and attached a subtle statement alongside it that read as follows:

“War!”

Watch the Chimaev-Burns Fight Motion highlights in the video below:

Gilbert Burns reveals the only regret he has about accepting his fight against Khamzat Chimaev

In the aftermath of his UFC 273 loss to Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns appeared on ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show and opened up about the only regret he has about agreeing to fight ‘Borz.’ Burns indicated that he should’ve faced Chimaev in a five-round bout, as he was far from done with the rising star after three rounds. ‘Durinho’ said:

"The only regret I have is accepting the fight on three rounds, I should have accepted the fight on five rounds like I asked."

MMA legend Daniel Cormier chimed in and insinuated that while the Burns-Chimaev matchup wasn’t a title fight, a main event matchup, or even a co-main event matchup, it could’ve been scheduled for five rounds.

DC cited the example of Nate Diaz’s UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards and Nick Diaz’s UFC 266 fight against Robbie Lawler as examples of such five-round fights. Taking to social media, Burns and Chimaev have expressed interest in a five-round rematch. Nevertheless, the consensus is that the UFC is likely to book them against different opponents in their next fights.

Edited by wkhuff20