Glover Teixeira handed key to the city of Danbury after parade held in honor of his UFC light-heavyweight championship

Glover Teixeira was granted the key to the city of Danbury, in honor of the newly crowned UFC light-heavyweight champion winning the title. A parade was also held in the honor of Teixeira, who defeated Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267.

Ariel Helwani reported on the ceremony on Twitter, saying:

"A parade was held in honor of new UFC light heavyweight champion @gloverteixeira today in Danbury, CT. Teixeira was also given the key to the city of Danbury today. Not bad for a guy who couldn’t enter the country for years due to visa issues and had to also work as a landscaper when he first moved here to earn a living."

Handing the key to the city is a medieval tradition which is meant to confer trust and honor. The key symbolizes the freedom of the recipient to enter and leave the city at will.

Teixeira was seen carrying his UFC gold with him throughout the rally and also gave a heartfelt speech expressing gratitude towards the city of Danbury.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Teixeira was also given the key to the city of Danbury today.



Not bad for a guy who couldn’t enter the country for years due to visa issues and had to also work as a landscaper when he first moved here to earn a living. Teixeira was also given the key to the city of Danbury today.Not bad for a guy who couldn’t enter the country for years due to visa issues and had to also work as a landscaper when he first moved here to earn a living. https://t.co/DrSHPGLu8a

Glover Teixeira fought for UFC light-heavyweight gold for the second time in his career after losing in his first attempt at the belt against one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones.

Glover Teixeira received his green card in 2021; came to United States as an immigrant

2021 turned out to be a great year for Glover Teixeira, who was also granted full American citizenship.

Teixeira, who was born and brought up in Sobralia, Minas Gerais, Brazil, moved to the United States in 1999 as an immigrant and stayed in Danbury. He also worked as a landscaping miner.

Immigration issues also kept Glover Teixeira away from the octagon for a significant time, as he couldn't compete in the octagon for four years.

In an Instagram post back in May, Teixeira ecstatically revealed that he had become an American citizen and held a green card after years of hardship.

"Im so proud today because I’m officially an American Citizen...Now I’m very proud to represent both Brazil & America."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik