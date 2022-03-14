"Rogan is the godfather of MMA commentary" - "Grateful" Michael Bisping details working alongside Joe Rogan at UFC 272

Michael Bisping has given Joe Rogan a new moniker while sharing his thoughts on being called up to commentate on pay-per-views.

'The Count' has found a new passion in commentating since officially retiring from the sport. He has been appointed to call two massive UFC events this year, UFC 271 and UFC 272. It was at UFC 272 where Bisping got the chance to work alongside famed UFC color commentator Rogan.

The former middleweight champion recently raved about the momentous experience. According to Bisping, he is grateful for the opportunity and it was an honor to work alongside Joe Rogan, whom he referred to as "the Godfather of MMA commentary."

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

“I feel it’s the next step in the evolution of my commentary career… I got the call so I’m very very grateful to Dana [White]… and all the [UFC] production team for giving me those opportunities. It’s something that I’m very blessed and privileged to receive. Obviously, you gotta earn that spot and I guess I’ve done that. Just to get the call was incredible [already]. Joe Rogan’s the godfather of MMA commentary. Let’s be honest. So to work alongside him was fantastic. And just to be able to call those fights, you know. I love working the fight nights. It’s incredible. But to be called in the title fights, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

Watch Michael Bisping's full interview below:

Spotify refutes Joe Rogan is the reason for expected loss in revenue

Spotify decided to seize premium services in Russia after the country's launch of the war on Ukraine. In the weeks prior, the company also dealt with the infamous Rogan controversy as the exclusive licensing partner of the host's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The renowned media platform has now lowered its expectations in terms of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Spotify is anticipating a drop of about 1.5 million in paid subscriptions.

The platform's CFO Paul Vogel admitted that the Rogan saga impacted it. However, the war on Russia was cited as the primary reason behind the drastic drop.

Variety @Variety Spotify Sees 1.5M Subscriber Cancelations Amid Russia War, Joe Rogan Controversy Impact Minimal, CFO Says variety.com/2022/digital/n… Spotify Sees 1.5M Subscriber Cancelations Amid Russia War, Joe Rogan Controversy Impact Minimal, CFO Says variety.com/2022/digital/n…

At the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, Vogel said:

“Going through a little bit of controversy, there’s always going to be some impact." [h/t Variety]

Rogan has been on the spot for being accused of racism and spreading misinformation about COVID-19. The 54-year-old has already addressed the issue several times, but it's still a hot topic of discussion online

