"I couldn't be more proud" - Halle Berry congratulates Valentina Shevchenko for becoming No. 1 in women's pound-for-pound rankings

Halle Berry and Valentina Shevchenko seem to have grown tremendously close after sharing the big screen together. Berry recently took to social media to celebrate Shevchenko's move up to the top spot on the women's pound-for-pound list in the UFC.

Valentina Shevchenko moved up the rankings in the wake of Amanda Nunes' loss at the hands of Julianna Pena at UFC 269. Her promotion prompted Halle Berry to celebrate the same with an appreciation post on Instagram.

"Screaming Congratulations to @bulletvalentina, my opponent “LADY KILLER” in my directorial debut! She is now pound-for-pound the Number 1 female fighter in the @ufc, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so incredibly grateful to call her my friend and to have trained with the absolute best in the world for #bruised! Here’s to the CHAMP!" wrote Halle Berry on Instagram.

Valentina Shevchenko featured alongside Halle Berry in her directorial debut in a film that was released on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. The film, titled 'Bruised', is based on a disgraced MMA fighter on the road to redemption. The movie offered Halley Berry the opportunity to train with Valentina Shevchenko herself.

Valentina Shevchenko is the real life 'Lady Killer'

Valentina Shevchenko's character in Halle Berry's 'Bruised' is known as 'The Lady Killer', and much like 'The Lady Killer', the Kyrgyz fighter is currently on a tear.

Coming off a decisive win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, Valentina Shevchenko improved her record to 22-3-0. 'The Bullet' managed to smother Murphy and walk away with a fourth-round knockout.

The fight also marked her eighth win on the trot with her last loss coming way back in 2017. The loss came against none other than the fighter she has now replaced at the top of the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings, Amanda Nunes. Valentina Shevchenko has won seven straight title fights.

What's more, Shevchenko only had positive things to say about her experience on set alongside the likes of Oscar winner Halle Berry. In a conversation with MMA Junkie, here's what she had to say about the same:

“It was an amazing experience. Through the whole process, I had so much positive energy surrounding me. Working with Halle, with the whole team, it was one of my best experiences ever. And I really enjoyed the whole process."

