"He's got to be pound-for-pound one of the best" - Sean O'Malley was impressed by Colby Covington's performance against Jorge Masvidal

Sean O'Malley believes Colby Covington ranks among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. 'Suga' was left thoroughly impressed by Covington's dominant victory over Masvidal at UFC 272.

O'Malley also believes Covington's performance against Masvidal has added to the former interim champ's stardom. According to the bantamweight star, 'Chaos' is among the best fighters in the UFC despite his two title losses to the pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman. During a recent episode of his podcast, the 27-year-old said:

"Dude, it's so impressive what Colby's done... He just had to stick with it. No one f***ing liked him. Still like a ton of people like him but he's more of a star now. He was just a douchebag and not a star. But now he's like a douchebag/star. I'm not saying douchebags... I enjoy watching him. I think he's a character. He's gotta be pound-for-pound one of the best. I know he's lost to Kamaru, he's still gotta be up there. Put on a f***ing dominant performance."

Colby Covington dominated Jorge Masvidal from start to finish in the main event of UFC 272. 'Chaos' finds himself in an awkward position in the welterweight rankings as he occupies the No.1 spot despite having lost to the champ twice. He called out Dustin Poirier in his post-fight interview following the win over 'Gamebred'.

Meanwhile, Masvidal is on a three-fight losing skid in the 170 lbs division. He hasn't picked up a win in over two years and will be desperate to return to winning ways later this year.

Sean O'Malley had predicted that Jorge Masvidal would beat Colby Covington

Days before UFC 272, Sean O'Malley had a gut feeling that Jorge Masvidal would emerge victorious in his bout against Colby Covington. According to 'Suga', no fighter has ever taken Masvidal down and mauled him for twenty-five minutes in his entire career.

O'Malley believed the only person capable of doing that to 'Gamebred' is the UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. The UFC bantamweight said on his YouTube channel:

“Jorge has never really been taken down and just beaten up for 25 minutes, ever in his career. But if anyone was going to do it, you’d think it would’ve been Usman, Usman didn’t go out there, take him down and maul him. He did knock him out, but I don’t know."

He added:

"That’s a sick fight. I just get a gut feeling right now, Masvidal could definitely piece up Colby, if he shuts down the striking or shuts down the takedowns. Colby brings an insane pace but Masvidal, that’s gonna be such a sick fight. This is the fight I’m most hyped about out of all the big ones.”

