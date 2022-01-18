"There's a lot of options out there" - Henry Cejudo advises UFC fighters not to extend their contracts

Henry Cejudo recently offered UFC fighters some advice about their contracts amid Francis Ngannou's ongoing dispute with the promotion. He warned fighters against extending their deals with MMA's premier promotion.

'Triple C', while in conversation with The Schmo, advised fighters to run out their contracts and test the waters of free agency.

He urged fighters to properly weigh up all of their options and consider all the pros and cons of each before picking a promotion to fight in. The former two-division UFC champion promised that doing so would ensure a greater financial haul for them.

"Man, if I also give anybody advice. The thing that I would do with the UFC because that's one way you end up getting paid, is I would run out your contract. To not be silly and extend your contracts for anything. Man, I would run it out. Because there is a lot of options out there. You know, you got Bellator, you got ONE FC."

Ngannou has made it crystal clear that he will not be extending his contract unless he is offered greater remuneration.

He has refused to continue to "fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 anymore." Furthermore, he has also asked for the UFC to allow him to compete in boxing in his new deal.

Francis Ngannou will lock horns with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 this weekend. His fight against Gane will mark the last fight of his current deal.

While a loss will lead to free agency, a win would trigger a 'champion's clause'. The clause contractually binds the Cameroonian to the UFC for three more fights or for the duration of one year.

Dana White dismisses the possibility of Henry Cejudo's return

Henry Cejudo is vying for a return and wanted to replace Max Holloway after 'Blessed' was forced to pull out of his UFC 272 trilogy fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

However, Dana White recently dashed the former bantamweight and flyweight king's hopes of fighting for the featherweight title and possibly becoming a three-division champion.

After Volkanovski was left needing an opponent, Henry Cejudo took to social media to throw his name into the hat.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything. Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.

At the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight press conference this past weekend, Dana White suggested that it made no sense for Henry Cejudo to receive a title shot in a different weight class after retiring in 2020. He dismissed the possibility as too silly to even consider.

