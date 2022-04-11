Alexander Volkanovski has proven that he's the greatest featherweight in UFC history, says Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has hailed Alexander Volkanovski as the greatest featherweight in UFC history. The former two-division UFC champion believes that Volkanovski has proven that he's the G.O.A.T. in the 145lbs division. Cejudo revealed that although he used to regard former champ Jose Aldo as the greatest featherweight in UFC history, Volkanovski has now replaced him.

'Triple C' pointed out that Volkanovski has already beaten Max Holloway and Jose Aldo, the two other men who are widely regarded as the greatest featherweights of all time. Following Volkanovski's latest TKO victory over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, Cejudo feels that the Australian has truly established himself as the greatest 145er on the planet.

In the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo show, Cejudo said:

"He's proven that [he's the greatest]. I would always kind of go [for] Aldo but he's beaten Aldo, he's beaten Holloway twice, you know. He's beaten The Korean Zombie, he's beaten Ortega, you know, yeah, he might be the best or he might be a win away from from being better than Aldo."

Check out the Triple C & Schmo show below:

Henry Cejudo explains why he wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski

Despite regarding Volkanovski as the greatest featherweight of all time, Henry Cejudo wants to fight him for the title down the line. 'Triple C' claimed that, despite Volkanovski being a world class fighter, there are some holes in his game that other fighters have apparently failed to notice.

Cejudo believes he knows how to get the better of Volkanovski in a potential clash and is eager to prove the same in front of the world. He said:

"Alexander Volkanovski, he is good. You guys do not get me wrong but I just see those pieces to the puzzle that people are not talking about... It would be something that would be new to Volkanovski and that's another reason why I like it [the idea of fighting Volkanovski], my speed my power, my intelligence, my experience and obviously you can't forget my wrestling."

Henry Cejudo has confirmed that he has entered the USADA testing pool again and is gearing up for a potential return to the octagon. He has been retired since defending the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz back in 2020 and is now willing to return for title fights.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 The King @HenryCejudo is back. Hide your wife and hide your kids, nobody is safe. The King @HenryCejudo is back. Hide your wife and hide your kids, nobody is safe.

Edited by John Cunningham