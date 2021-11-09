Henry Cejudo believes Kamaru Usman has surpassed Georges St-Pierre as greatest UFC welterweight ever

Henry Cejudo believes Kamaru Usman is the greatest UFC welterweight of all time. According to 'Triple C', Usman's legacy inside the octagon has surpassed that of the legendary Georges St-Pierre. Both GSP and Usman are regarded as two of the greatest 170lbs fighters to ever set foot inside the octagon.

In an interview with The Schmo, Cejudo explained how Kamaru Usman has been dominant in every single fight of his career in the UFC. St. Pierre, on the other hand, has had some close fights which could have easily gone either way, claimed Cejudo. He cited GSP's fight against Johny Hendricks as an example.

"Of course, without a doubt [Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time]. I mean GSP has done some amazing things but GSP has also had close fights. You can almost put an asterisk when he fought Johny Hendricks. He's had close fights before and like I said before, Kamaru Usman is putting people away, he's hurting people, I mean he's literally knocking people out essentially. He wasn't able to do it against Colby Covington but you can't deny it man. Those numbers don't lie and there's a reason why Kamaru Usman is pound-for-pound and the crazy thing about it too is that there is a lot of room for improvement that I see with Kamaru Usman," Cejudo said.

Check out Cejudo's interview with The Schmo below:

Henry Cejudo points out holes in Kamaru Usman's striking

Usman may be the greatest welterweight of all time but there's still room for improvement, claims Cejudo. He has also noticed a few chinks in Usman's armor since his recently-concluded rematch with Colby Covington at UFC 268. Cejudo pointed out that Usman slouches his head while throwing combinations, potentially exposing himself to uppercuts from his opponent.

"He has the ability but there's a lot of things that needs tying up whether it's going to be some things on his takedowns or even he has a tendency of slouching his head down when he's throwing combinations. Things like that scare me because those are patterns even though he's training with the great Trevor Wittman. Man if I was a welterweight I'd be looking down for that and really timing uppercuts but nonetheless, Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time," Cejudo said.

