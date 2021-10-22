"I'm not mad at him" - Henry Cejudo claims Jim West did an 'amazing job' while cornering Aspen Ladd at UFC Fight Night 195

During Aspen Ladd's recent five-round fight with Norma Dumont, her coach Jim West drew a large amount of criticism on account of his confrontational cornering work.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate especially took issue with Jim White's coaching style, stating that it was "abuse."

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate This is ABUSE, what a douche This is ABUSE, what a douche

However, one fighter who does not see it that way is former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. Speaking on the fourth episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo had the following to say about Jim West:

"The way he spoke to Aspen Ladd, I thought it was amazing. I think a lot of you guys are too soft. I really do... This is what I expect when I fight... They have to be real with me. If it's round two, three, four, five or all the rounds, if I'm not following the game plan, Schmo, then there's something going on... I wanna cheers to Jim West because I think he did an amazing job."

Jim West addresses the backlash he received in the aftermath of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

Jim West has since posted a statement to his Instagram account in which he addressed the criticism he received on account of his cornering style. The post read:

"Tonight was not our night. It’s been our night many many times at the highest level but not tonight. I blame myself. Though it may not be my fault. it’s not up for debate. I take all the blame. Yes after the first couple rounds I may have been a little harsh but i know aspen and at that time technical conversation was not in the cards being down 3 rounds. Nonetheless i own it and i am sorry @aspenladd from the bottom of my heart I will continue to be better each time."

To West's credit, he has previously used somewhat harsh methods of cornering to great effect.

In Ladd's fight with Yana Kunitskaya, she was arguably two rounds down going into the third. West gave an impassioned speech in between rounds, which prompted Ladd to finish the fight early in the third.

