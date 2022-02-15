"Chimaev is just a whole another animal" - Henry Cejudo claims Khamzat Chimaev would 'easily' beat Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo certainly holds Khamzat Chimaev in high regard and believes big things could be in the welterweight's UFC future.

In the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo suggested Chimaev is the only one capable of defeating reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'Triple C' cited Chimaev's wrestling skills and confidence as the reasons why he believes 'Borz' could easily beat 'The Last Stylbender'.

Speaking of Chimaev's wrestling prowess, Henry Cejudo said:

"The guy that will stop [Israel Adesanya] is actually a 70 pounder and the name is Khamzat Chimaev. I believe Chimaev is a whole another animal dude. His wrestling, his confidence. I mean this dude...From what I have heard from a lot of people, this dude literally trains like nobody has ever seen before. When you are a wrestler and you're like that and he's driven. I don't think there's nobody on the planet. I can see him easily beating Israel Adesanya."

Chimaev is increasingly being seen as a future star in the UFC welterweight division. His stunning win at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang extended his unbeaten professional record to 10-0.

Meanwhile, Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title against former champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 this past weekend. With that, he continued to remain undefeated in the division.

Khamzat Chimaev discusses his likely fight with Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev recently discussed his next fight, which is expected to come against top-five contender Gilbert Burns.

In a recent interview with RT Sport MMA, Chimaev reaffirmed his belief that Burns won't provide a "real challenge" to him. 'Borz' added that if the two meet in the cage, he will "smash" the Brazilian.

"All those numbers mean nothing. To be honest I don't see a real challenge in him. We'll see, everything may happen in a fight but I'm confident as usual. I think, I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time." [Translated by RT Sport MMA]

Despite the fact the fight has yet to be formally announced by the UFC, Chimaev is likely to face Burns in his next fight. Earlier this month, Chimaev took to Twitter to reveal that the rumored fight date was April 9, 2022, which is slated to host the UFC 273 pay-per-view.

