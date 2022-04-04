"I got to live my childhood dream tonight making my WrestleMania debut" - Henry Cejudo compares himself to Jason 'Weeman' Acuna in self-trolling tweet

Henry Cejudo has often been a target of jokes on social media due to his height. However, ‘Triple C’ doesn’t take those seriously and even recently jested about it himself.

This past weekend, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion wrote on Twitter that his dreams had come true. It seems like Cejudo's childhood dream was to appear on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

“I got to live my childhood dream tonight making my #WrestleMania debut! Dreams do come true!”

The moment came thanks to Jason ‘Weeman’ Acuna, who surprisingly interfered during the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville No Holds Barred Match at WWE WrestleMania 38.

The famous stuntman and Jackass crew member emerged from under the ring and attacked Zayn, which allowed Knoxville to make an unsuccessful pin attempt. Impressively enough, the much smaller 'Weeman', who has a form of dwarfism, was able to body slam Zayn in the middle of the ring.

Cejudo jokingly compared himself to 'Weeman' in a self-trolling tweet.

Watch Cejudo live his childhood dream:

‘Triple C’ is no stranger to the square circle himself. He appeared on the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite TV program back in 2020. He and Vitor Belfort were members of Mike Tyson’s entourage.

They accompanied the boxing legend when he confronted Chris Jericho and his stablemates from the Inner Circle in the AEW ring.

Watch Cejudo make his AEW Dynamite appearance below:

Henry Cejudo's USADA status

Cejudo ended his MMA career after a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May 2020. As a retired fighter, Cejudo was removed from the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool.

In late 2021 it was rumored that Cejudo was re-entering the USADA testing pool, which was a mandatory requirement for every active UFC fighter. Neither the agency nor 'Triple C himself confirmed that. On the USADA’s website, information suggests that Cejudo hasn’t been tested since his last fight.

The aforementioned rumors were widely commented on by MMA analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen. As reported by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Cejudo denied Sonnen's claims and called them “fake news.”

On Twitter, Bohn wrote:

"Henry Cejudo tells me that Chael Sonnen's claim he's reentered the USADA pool is 'FAke news 📰'"

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA " Henry Cejudo tells me that Chael Sonnen's claim he's reentered the USADA pool is "FAke news Henry Cejudo tells me that Chael Sonnen's claim he's reentered the USADA pool is "FAke news 📰" https://t.co/cIqHRbj4Ii

