"You should fight for the BMF Title... the most Booked Mothaf*****" - Henry Cejudo continues to take shots at Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo recently clapped back at Conor McGregor following a lengthy back and forth on social media. 'Triple C' suggested that the Irishman should compete for the iconic BMF (Baddest Motherf***er' in the game) title. However, he redefined the title specific to McGregor's personality and his history with the law enforcement.

Owing to his frequent run-ins with the law, Cejudo suggested that McGregor compete for 'the most Booked Mothaf*****'. McGregor most recently stumbled into trouble with the law after he was caught driving recklessly while traveling to his gym.

While responding to a news post on Twitter, 'Triple C' shared an edited image of the Irishman in his iconic pose with his hands behind his back. However, the image displayed McGregor with handcuffs on his wrists.

Check out Cejudo's post on social media right here:

"You should fight for the BMF Title…the most Booked Mothaf*****."

Henry Cejudo on whether he would still coach Jorge Masvidal

In a recent interaction with Helen Yee and The Schmo, Henry Cejudo opened up about the prospect of coaching Jorge Masvidal following his arrest for the Miami-restaurant brawl with Colby Covignton.

Cejudo asserted that Masvidal needed to mend things with 'Chaos' to make matters right before he could train with him. However, the former UFC double champion argued that 'Gamebred' was a good person at heart, which is why he wouldn't rule out the possibility of coaching him altogether.

"I think he needs to make it right with [Colby Covington]. But yeah, of course, man, like, you know what I'm saying? Like, I like [Jorge Masvidal] regardless, dude, you know what I'm saying? Yeah. It's the same reason why even Jon Jones is coming around me dude, you know. They see beyond the dumb s**t, the s**t that I say. There's something, you know what I'm saying? There's something good to this guy," said Cejudo.

Check out Henry Cejudo's appearance on The Schmozone:

Cejudo declared that he prefers to connect with the fighters outside the cage as well. He admitted that conducting philosophical discussions in general was extremely important for him to grow with the fighters he works with.

