"He was just super cautious" - Henry Cejudo explains why he was 'disappointed' with Colby Covington's performance at UFC 268

Henry Cejudo said he was disappointed with Colby Covington's performance in his recently concluded welterweight title rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

'Triple C' further claimed he expected Covington to be better in the second go-round between the two elite welterweights.

Speaking on his The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"If anything, Schmo, I was a bit disappointed with Colby. There are that times when you go through war, if you're not ready for it mentally, you won't fight the same. Even seeing Colby Covington walkout, I could see there was something different. I could tell that he didn't necessarily have the swagger of confidence... so he was just super cautious... I think in order for you to beat a guy like Kamaru Usman, you're gonna have to bring the fight, you're gonna have to be dirty and Colby Covington did not do that."

Colby Covington suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman at Madison Square Garden in New York. 'Chaos' had initially lost to Usman via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245.

PS: Colby is tough. My best part of the fight. Kamaru Usman dropping Colby Covington twice.PS: Colby is tough. #UFC268 My best part of the fight. Kamaru Usman dropping Colby Covington twice. PS: Colby is tough. #UFC268 https://t.co/PbqGE0x3F5

After being dropped twice in the second round, Covington turned up the pace from the third, landing combinations on 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. However, he was unable to deal significant damage to the welterweight king.

The two second-round knockdowns proved to be the decisive factor in the bout's scoring.

Henry Cejudo claimed that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time after beating Colby Covington

After Jon Jones hinted that Kamaru Usman might possibly be the greatest welterweight of all time, Henry Cejudo agreed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' sits firmly on the throne.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The Nigerian Nightmare retains his title in the rematch against Covington at #UFC268 The Nigerian Nightmare retains his title in the rematch against Covington at #UFC268 🏆 https://t.co/MjzW9Cz3cK

Comparing Kamaru Usman to Georges St-Pierre, Cejudo said:

"Ofcourse! Without a doubt. GSP has done some amazing things but GSP had some close fights... and Kamaru Usman is putting people away. He's hurting people, I mean he's knocking people out senseless. He wasn't able to do it against Colby Covington but those numbers don't lie... nonetheless Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time."

