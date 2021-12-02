Henry Cejudo explains why Dominick Cruz has "the best chance to beat up" Petr Yan

Out of the current crop of bantamweights, Henry Cejudo believes Dominick Cruz has the best chance of “beating up” Petr Yan.

It’s safe to say that while there are a lot of exciting divisions in the UFC, bantamweight is up there with the very best of them. It’s stacked from top to bottom with some incredible talent and that’s not even limited to the top 15.

While Aljamain Sterling may be the champion, many view Petr Yan as the best 135-pounder on the planet. As such, everyone wants to try and knock him off of his perch, which is easier said than done.

Henry Cejudo, who has teased a fight against Petr Yan, says his former foe Dominick Cruz has what it takes to beat 'No Mercy'. In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, the former two-division UFC champion said:

“I think Dominick Cruz has the best chance to beat up Petr Yan. You know why? Because of his distance game and the fact that he wrestles. None of these guys wrestle. None of these guys have really forced Petr Yan to actually wrestle and the way Dominick Cruz mixes it, I’m not saying he could beat Petr Yan but I’m saying he has the best chance of beating Petr 'the ugly potato' Yan, if that makes any sense. That’s actually a damn compliment to Dominick 'the booze' Cruz.”

Catch the full episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

What’s next for Petr Yan?

It definitely feels like Petr Yan is going to get what he wants, which is a chance to reclaim his belt from Aljamain Sterling, the man who initially captured it via disqualification.

They’ve been going back and forth at one another on social media and it’s surely just a matter of time before the UFC gets it booked.

Yan’s already the interim bantamweight champion as a result of his win over Cory Sandhagen, but if he wants to be dubbed the undisputed king once again, he’ll need to finally settle the score with 'Funk Master'.

In terms of when it will happen, the first quarter of 2022 seems like a good bet. That, of course, depends on Sterling's fitness.

