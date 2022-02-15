"Legends have to take care of legends" - Henry Cejudo explains why he's been training some of the UFC's biggest stars

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has explained why he enjoys training some of the promotion's biggest stars.

He may be retired from mixed martial arts, but that doesn't mean Henry Cejudo isn't still heavily involved in the sport. From Eagle FC to the coaching work he does at Fight Ready, there's an argument to be made that 'Triple C' could eventually be in the running for 'Coach of the Year' honors if he can continue to build up a consistent body of work.

Of course, he needs to actually get to that point first, which is going to take a whole lot of time and effort; two things that aren't in short supply for Henry.

Still, the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili and Jiri Prochazka have all been mixing it up with Cejudo. As per the man himself, he simply wants to give back after his years of success.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo said:

“Those who want to win, they’re going to see the bright lights.”

Cejudo went on to answer questions about Cody Garbrandt, who, in his view, still has a lot of potential, before signing off with a quick explanation as to why he likes coaching.

“Sometimes legends have to take care of legends and there’s a different side to Triple C.”

Catch Helen Yee's full interview with Henry Cejudo below:

Will Henry Cejudo return to the UFC?

In terms of his competitive career, Cejudo has made it crystal clear that he would return to the octagon if he was able to go in search of a third weight class title. He's already conquered flyweight and bantamweight, but he wants to take that next step up by besting the featherweight champion to become "C4."

He's called out Alexander Volkanovski on several occasions. However, the UFC doesn't appear to be interested in making that fight right now.

Cejudo hasn't been seen inside the cage since his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. When you consider the legacy he's left behind, nobody could blame him if he wanted to stay retired and focus on coaching.

Edited by Harvey Leonard