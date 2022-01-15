"Colby is an unathletic human"- Henry Cejudo feels Jorge Masvidal can recreate iconic Ben Askren KO against Colby Covington

Henry Cejudo recently offered fans some insight into the upcoming clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington at UFC 272.

He asserted that 'Gamebred' could certainly land a startling KO win over 'Chaos', much like his UFC 239 flying knee KO of Ben Askren.

'Triple C' cited a lack of versatility on Colby Covington's part. He admitted that the No.1 ranked UFC welterweight had an excellent wrestling pedigree. However, according to the 34-year-old, Covington's boxing and kicking game is far from impressive.

"I think the biggest thing is they're going to have to really plan for... really train like blitz. The exact same way that he caught Ben Askren is the exact same way that he can set something up to catch Colby. Because Colby is an unathletic human," said Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo continued:

"He doesn't know how to box, he doesn't know how to kick, he knows how to wrestle, he knows how to grind, which are the two most important aspects but the most important aspect in fighting his wrestling and he has that and I think that's the upper edge that he has. But at the same time, it's like you can also train for that too. There's patterns that he does do."

Watch Henry Cejudo in conversation on the 'Triple C and The Schmo' podcast here:

According to UFCStats.com, Colby Covington has a 'Significant Striking Accuracy' of 38%, whereas his 'Takedown Accuracy' is at 46%. Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, has a striking accuracy of 48% and a takedown accuracy of 59%.

Henry Cejudo calls out Dana White; Georges St-Pierre caught in the crossfire

Henry Cejudo recently featured in numerous headlines after he expressed interest in stepping in for Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski.

However, his plans to compete for the UFC featherweight title were dashed by UFC president Dana White. Responding to Dana White, Henry Cejudo took to social media and dragged Georges St-Pierre into the mix.

'Triple C' wrote:

"So if I had blonde hair and blue eyes or if I was a Canadian with a accent,maybe you would give it to me? I defend both my belts unlike GPS. I left on top and retired on that Monday to give the rest of the division’S a chance. You are plain out scared that I will win. [Dana White]"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo So if I had blonde hair and blue eyes or if I was a Canadian with a accent,maybe you would give it to me? I defend both my belts unlike GPS. I left on top and retired on that Monday to give the rest of the division’S a chance. You are plain out scared that I will win. @danawhite So if I had blonde hair and blue eyes or if I was a Canadian with a accent,maybe you would give it to me? I defend both my belts unlike GPS. I left on top and retired on that Monday to give the rest of the division’S a chance. You are plain out scared that I will win.@danawhite https://t.co/nlLyNwi1ne

Cejudo harked back to the time Georges St-Pierre returned to fight for the middleweight title against Michael Bisping following a four-year-long hiatus.

St-Pierre's fight against 'The Count' at UFC 217 marked the last fight of the Canadian's career. The former welterweight champion recorded a third-round submission win via rear-naked choke to lay claim to the UFC middleweight title.

