"You work too much on combinations" - Henry Cejudo gives advice to Conor McGregor on how to improve his training

Henry Cejudo has reacted to Conor McGregor's latest training footage and offered some pointers on how to improve his striking.

Conor McGregor recently shared a video of him working the mitts at Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin. 'Triple C' was clearly not impressed by his boxing techniques and was quick to offer some words of wisdom to the Irishman. Taking to his social media, Cejudo pointed out the flaws and advised 'The Notorious' to focus on improving entries, set-ups, and traps. The Olympian wrote:

"Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat. mahhhh."

This may come as a surprise to some as the pair have been involved in social media back and forth for quite some time now. However, this isn't the first time that Cejudo has offered his advice to the former UFC champion.

Just last month, Cejudo reacted to another training video of McGregor where he criticized his lack of distance and guard, which was completely down.

Henry Cejudo may no longer corner Petr Yan at UFC 273

A few weeks ago, Cejudo agreed to be in Petr Yan's corner for his upcoming match at UFC 273 after his usual corner team were denied visas into the US.

However, it now appears that 'Triple C' is no longer interested in cornering 'No Mercy', who plans to reclaim the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling. Taking to social media, the former two-division champion wrote:

"Sorry buddy I ain’t nobody’s Waterboy! Between your knees and O’Malley’s steroids…it’s just too much illegal activity for me to be involved in."

While it is yet to be seen if Henry Cejudo will show up for Yan's co-main event bantamweight title bout, he will be at the pay-per-view event to corner Chan Sung Jung for his featherweight title clash against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event.

Henry Cejudo will likely be helping 'The Korean Zombie' backstage while Yan takes on Sterling in the co-main event spot. This may not allow Cejudo to be in the Russian's corner.

