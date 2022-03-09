Israel Adesanya can't defend a takedown and Jorge Masvidal has 17 losses - Henry Cejudo goes off on UFC for not paying him what he wants

Henry Cejudo recently went off on the UFC for not paying him his due share to return to the octagon. 'Triple C' also took a dig at UFC superstars Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal, who he believes are less deserving than him.

The former two-division champion also mocked Adesanya's failed bid to become double champ against Jan Blachowicz. Cejudo then took a jibe at Masvidal, who recently signed a lucrative deal with the UFC despite being on a two-fight skid at the time.

The 35-year old recently told John Morgan for The Underground:

"Money talks, bullsh*t walks. And I'm not walking. I'm not signing up to USADA untill I really get what I deserve. They are gonna give Israel Adesanya, who doesn't know how to do a damn moonwalk, can't win a second belt, can't defend a takedown to save his life. Or Jorge Masvidal, they are gonna give money, he's got 17 losses in his career dude. And they can't give the Triple C some of that cash?"

Watch Cejudo's interview with Morgan below:

According to Cejudo, the UFC is trying to keep 1% of fighters happy so the rest cannot raise their voices. 'Triple C' expressed disappointment about not being considered among that 1%.

He also revealed that the UFC is aware of the amount that can ensure his return to the octagon. Additionally, Cejudo claimed that he will beat up "Adesanya the Average" and interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan upon his return.

Dana White lays down the procedure for Henry Cejudo's return

Henry Cejudo has been rallying for a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski for quite some time now. However, UFC president Dana White claims Cejudo is not taking serious steps towards his return.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo + twitter.com/espnmma/status… ESPN MMA @espnmma



reacted to Triple C’s callout #UFC266 “F---, Henry Cejudo… I’ll squash the little germ.” @alexvolkanovski reacted to Triple C’s callout “F---, Henry Cejudo… I’ll squash the little germ.”@alexvolkanovski reacted to Triple C’s callout 😳 #UFC266 https://t.co/AQ4ddpiMVS The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra! The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra! 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 twitter.com/espnmma/status…

According to White, Cejudo has to get into the USADA testing pool to begin with, instead of issuing callouts on social media. The UFC boss recently told Yahoo Sports:

"His manager [Ali Abdelaziz] has 280,000 fighters under contract in the UFC, Cejudo’s been here forever. If you really want to fight, get down here and make some calls and say, ‘Hey, what do I need to do to get back in to fight? I want to jump back in.’ That’s how you do it. You don’t call people out and call them names on Twitter and then expect we’re gonna pick up the phone and go, ‘Hey, we’ve got a fight for you!’”

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport after a second-round stoppage victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020. Since then, the Olympic gold medalist has shifted his focus to coaching and cornering, among other ventures. Recently 'Triple C' also called Eagle FC's first card on U.S. soil.

Edited by Harvey Leonard