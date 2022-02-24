"This ain't bigger than nobody" - Henry Cejudo hits back at Israel Adesanya for insulting Ali Abdelaziz, continues to claim Khamzat Chimaev will be middleweight champ

Henry Cejudo has fired shots at Israel Adesanya.

During the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo slammed Adesanya for insulting Ali Abdelaziz. The MMA manager has been advocating for a super-fight between 'The Last Stylebender' and welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Cejudo shared his own thoughts on the potential matchup. He reiterated his claim that rising star Khamzat Chimaev will dethrone Adesanya to become the middleweight champ:

"This ain't bigger than nobody. This ain't bigger than a damn legacy, man. I told Kamaru Usman, if Kamaru Usman doesn't do it, I got my brother Khamzat Chimaev. [Israel Adesanya's] got two welterweights that are about to go to middleweight and take his damn strap. I'm still not impressed by him. He's got great striking, he's got mediocre takedown defense... If you're gonna call my brother Ali Abdelaziz a peanut head, man, you can do me a favor and you can bend the knee to Triple C too."

Usman and Adesanya are currently reigning over their respective divisions and have successfully defended their titles on multiple occasions.

Israel Adesanya has no intention of fighting Kamaru Usman

Israel Adesanya is not interested in competing against Kamaru Usman. However, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz wants the super-fight to happen.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Adesanya slammed Abdelaziz for pushing for a fight between the two champions:

"It bothers me as well. Like what the f*** is this peanut head talking about? I've gone on record and said I don't like this fight... This is bigger than us. I understand where he's coming from. Don't get me wrong... But you can make tens of millions other ways. There's so many other fights you can make."

Adesanya feels it would be better for Africa if the three champions with African roots continue to dominate their respective realms:

"Nah, it's bigger than us. The great nation of Africa, we've got three people [Adesanya, Usman, Francis Ngannou] who are champions right now and defending it within their divisions with an iron black fist."

