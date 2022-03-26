"He's as skilled as any fighter in the world" - Henry Cejudo pays homage to Demetrious Johnson following his win at ONE X

Henry Cejudo has reacted to Demetrious Johnson's win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. Johnson earned a second-round submission victory in the hybrid-rules fight.

'Mighty Mouse' took on the ONE Muay Thai flyweight champion in a unique bout. The first round was contested under Muay Thai rules, which Johnson managed to survive. In the second round, which was fought under MMA rules, 'DJ' was in his elements. He earned a rear-naked choke submission win, leaving Rodtang out cold.

Johnson's former opponent, Cejudo, reacted to the 35-year-old's impressive win as he wrote on his Twitter:

"Mighty Mouse! Demetrious Johnson is a damn legend. Always a pleasure to watch him fight, whether it's in the UFC or ONE, MMA or Muay Thai, it don't matter! He's as skilled as any fighter in the world. Respect."

Cejudo knows first-hand what an incredible fighter Johnson is. 'Mighty Mouse' handed 'The Messenger' his first-ever loss in MMA at UFC 197 and is the only person to finish Cejudo in a fight.

The duo rematched at UFC 227 in 2018, where 'Triple C' earned a split-decision win to capture the UFC flyweight title. It was Johnson's last fight in the UFC as he was traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren.

Is Demetrious Johnson one of the greatest fighters of all time?

'Mighty Mouse' has had an incredible career so far. He holds an amazing professional record of 30-4 in MMA, having beaten the likes of Cejudo, Joseph Benavidez, John Dodson, and more during his UFC run.

'Mighty Mouse' has now fought five times for ONE Championship since joining the Asian promotion and has accumulated a 4-1 record. Adriano Moraes is the only fighter to better him at the Singapore-based organization.

He has had a career full of accolades and is widely considered one of the most complete MMA fighters of the modern era. His diversity was on display once again as he defeated the dangerous Rodtang, who is one of the best Muay Thai practitioners in the world. The win over the Thai fighter is yet another big feather in Johnson's cap.

