"Tone it down" - Henry Cejudo has a piece of advice for 'overtrained' Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo has a piece of advice for Khamzat Chimaev after the Russian-born Swede fighter's recent square off against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, the former two-division UFC champion was seen discussing a variety of topics, including Dana White's comparison of Khamzat Chimaev's rise to Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, and Alex Volkanovski's consideration of moving up to the 155-pound division.

During the discussion, Cejudo also brought up Chimaev's recent performance at UFC 273 and offered some advice to 'Borz.'

Cejudo stated that Chimaev appears over-trained and should "tone it down."

He said:

"I think one of his deals is like, he looked over trained. Sometimes when people look really good then you. They look really good but then they get tired. It's because they're just over trained. So that's one of the advice that I would give is- Hey man, tone it down. Just because you last doesn't mean you're getting worse, you're not dedicated. This a big mistake that all these fighters make."

You can check out the entire interview of Henry Cejudo with Helen Lee below:

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns delivered an outstanding performance at UFC 273. With his victory versus 'Durinho,' the Russian-born Swede improved his record to 11-0.

Chimaev's last four appearances in the promotion have lasted a total of 7:54 combined. However, his most recent against 'Durinho' has by far been the longest and one of the most difficult the fighter has ever faced.

In a post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'Borz' said:

“I didn’t know he was so tough. The guy come out with Brazilian heart. I know Brazilians … They’re [expletive] tough."

Watch the post-fight interview below:

"It was such a great fight for his development as a fighter."- Michael Bisping talks about Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping believes UFC 273 was quite important for Chimaev for his "development and evolution as a fighter."

Speaking of 'Borz's performance at UFC 273, Bisping said:

"I don’t think anyone didn’t enjoy that fight and I think for Khamzat it was such a great fight for his development as a fighter, for his evolution as a fighter... Khamzat’s gonna learn and grow from that because he approached that fight — I think he went into that one a little bit overconfident. I’m not saying he rested on his laurels, I’m not saying he was complacent in training camp... but I think he went in there expecting to steamroll Gilbert Burns."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Chimaev vs. Burns below:

