"Weili 2.0 is coming!" - Henry Cejudo poses with Zhang Weili; issues warning to Rose Namajunas in 'Triple C' style

Henry Cejudo uploaded a picture to his Instagram in which he is seen posing with Zhang Weili. In the caption, Cejudo issued a warning to Rose Namajunas in classic 'Triple C' style. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion wrote:

"Lock your doors, hide your thugs and give us all the roses 🌹 because Weili 2.0 is coming! #andnew."

Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili will face each other for the second time at UFC 268. The pay-per-view is set for November 6 and will go down inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

Namajunas defeated Zhang in their first encounter at UFC 261 and became a two-time 115-pound UFC champ. 'Magnum' was on a 21-fight win streak, which included five UFC victories, heading into the bout.

'Thug Rose' won the co-main event clash less than 90 seconds into the first round. The Milwaukee native handed Weili the first KO loss of her career when she landed a clinical left kick to the head. The 29-year-old rushed in and landed a barrage of punches on 'Magnum' before the referee intervened and stopped the contest.

With the memorable win, Namajunas became the first female fighter in UFC history to reclaim a title after losing it.

Rose Namajunas' history in in rematches

UFC 268 won't be the first time Rose Namajunas will have defended the UFC strawweight title in a rematch. The 29-year-old became champion for the first time by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the first round at UFC 217.

Namajunas faced Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the second time at UFC 223. The Pole was determined to reclaim her title and outstruck the champion in the bout. However, Namajunas successfully took down Jedrzejczyk in spectacular fashion late on, which seemingly made the difference. The fight went the distance and 'Thug Rose' successfully defended her title for the first time via a unanimous decision.

Rose Namajunas lost her title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 237. Andrade won the fight in the second round by slamming the 29-year-old on the mat. Namajunas successfully exacted her revenge when she faced the Brazilian again at UFC 251. She outstruck Andrade and won via a split decision.

