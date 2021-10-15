Henry Cejudo predicts Kamaru Usman will knock out 'the virgin' Colby Covington inside two rounds at UFC 268

Henry Cejudo has recently turned in his prediction for the highly anticipated championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The former two-division champion believes Usman will score his third stoppage win in a row. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo stated:

"It'll be another nightmare for 'the virgin' Colby Covington... I think it's gonna be another knockout by 'The Nigerian Nightmare.' I think he's only getting better. His ability, his wrestling; he's gonna knock him out in MSG. He's gonna put his stamp on him within the first or second round."

It's unsurprising that Cejudo extended his support to Usman, with whom he shares an agent. Both fighters are represented by combat sports manager Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA.

Watch Henry Cejudo predict the outcome of Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington 2:

Usman and Covington will headline next month's UFC 268 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In their first go-round, the pair of rivals engaged in an entertaining brawl. The back-and-forth contest saw Usman ultimately retain his crown via a fifth-round TKO.

Nonetheless, Covington held his own as he gave Usman the toughest test of his UFC career so far. For that reason, 'Chaos' was awarded his rematch despite having just one win since UFC 245.

Henry Cejudo teases his return

It's unclear whether Henry Cejudo intends to return to the octagon. Cejudo announced in 2020 that he's calling time on his career after defeating bantamweight great Dominick Cruz via a second-round TKO.

However, Cejudo hasn't stopped calling out active fighters from the sidelines. His most recent target was reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. 'Triple C' called Volkanovski out after the latter defended his title against Brian Ortega in a 'Fight of the Year' candidate at UFC 266.

Also Read

However, UFC president Dana White dismissed Henry Cejudo's callout, saying he wasn't keen on letting the retired fighter leapfrog the rest of the featherweight contenders. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped Cejudo from continually firing his shots against the Aussie.

"You guys tag Dana bald and let him know to stop protecting his boy, Alexander 'The Average,' that overgrown midget. Because 'Triple C' is coming for you, Alexander 'The Average.'"

Edited by Utathya Ghosh