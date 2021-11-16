"There's no way he's going to make light heavyweight ever again" - Henry Cejudo reveals that Jon Jones is 'huge' ahead of heavyweight debut

Henry Cejudo does not believe Jon Jones will ever compete as a light heavyweight again in the UFC.

Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, the former two-division UFC champion said that Jones has become too big ahead of his heavyweight debut to make the 205-pound limit again.

"He [Jon Jones] is huge, man. There is no way he is ever gonna make light heavyweight ever again."



Both Cejudo and Jones recently uploaded pictures to their social media accounts of them training together at Jackson’s MMA Acoma gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BONY @JonnyBones Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels https://t.co/9p1HKELOdz

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo

🐐🐐

📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 https://t.co/waRgdbZMfH

Jon Jones was suspended from Jackson Wink MMA after his run-in with the law

Less than 12 hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in September, Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

'Bones' was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

After the incident, the former 205-pound champion was temporarily suspended from the Jackson Wink MMA gym by Mike Winkeljohn.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”



Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. https://t.co/7qJ6sDS4n7

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Winkeljohn shared his thoughts on the Jones incident. The MMA coach also spoke about the thought process behind the decision to suspend the 34-year-old.

"I was very disappointed, it's tough. The hardest part was when you hear that his [Jon Jones'] daughter said, 'You gotta call the police officer'... it just makes it hard when he keeps getting in trouble. But I had a conversation with him and I said, 'Jon, here's the deal man, you're like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time so you can come back to the gym.' So at the moment he's out of the gym, he's not allowed to come in the gym because I feel I had to do that because ignoring it and expecting different results is insanity."



