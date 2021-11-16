"There's no way he's going to make light heavyweight ever again" - Henry Cejudo reveals that Jon Jones is 'huge' ahead of heavyweight debut

Henry Cejudo does not believe Jon Jones will ever compete as a light heavyweight again in the UFC.
Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, the former two-division UFC champion said that Jones has become too big ahead of his heavyweight debut to make the 205-pound limit again.
"He [Jon Jones] is huge, man. There is no way he is ever gonna make light heavyweight ever again."
Both Cejudo and Jones recently uploaded pictures to their social media accounts of them training together at Jackson’s MMA Acoma gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Jon Jones was suspended from Jackson Wink MMA after his run-in with the law
Less than 12 hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in September, Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
'Bones' was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.
After the incident, the former 205-pound champion was temporarily suspended from the Jackson Wink MMA gym by Mike Winkeljohn.
In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Winkeljohn shared his thoughts on the Jones incident. The MMA coach also spoke about the thought process behind the decision to suspend the 34-year-old.
"I was very disappointed, it's tough. The hardest part was when you hear that his [Jon Jones'] daughter said, 'You gotta call the police officer'... it just makes it hard when he keeps getting in trouble. But I had a conversation with him and I said, 'Jon, here's the deal man, you're like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time so you can come back to the gym.' So at the moment he's out of the gym, he's not allowed to come in the gym because I feel I had to do that because ignoring it and expecting different results is insanity."
