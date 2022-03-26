"If somebody sucker-punched me, I'm pressing charges" - Henry Cejudo sides with Colby Covington in his feud with Jorge Masvidal

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on Jorge Masvidal’s attack on Colby Covington. In the latest edition of The Schmozone Podcast, ‘Triple C’ voiced his support for Covington.

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Colby Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. ‘Chaos’ subsequently pressed charges against Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ was detained but is currently out on bail. Cejudo addressed this and stated:

“I think if I was in Colby’s situation – it’s hard for me to not say, especially if you sucker-punch and not press charges. Because if somebody sucker-punched me, I’m pressing charges, dude. You know what I’m saying? Like, I’m really pressing charges. I don’t care who you are. Because that’s just not cool. But the plan B, like, for me for Colby would be – fight him again. Fight him again and get pay-per-view points this time. Get your money back in that way.”

Despite being ranked lower than Covington in the UFC welterweight division, only Masvidal was contracted to receive pay-per-view points from their UFC 272 headlining fight’s revenues.

Henry Cejudo indicated that Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272 and now appears to have the legal high ground after being sucker-punched by ‘Gamebred’ on the streets.

Cejudo believes that ‘Chaos’ could use this to his advantage. Cejudo opined that Covington should tell UFC president Dana White that he’ll give Masvidal a rematch and drop the charges against him, provided that the UFC gives him (Covington) pay-per-view points from the rematch’s revenues.

Furthermore, Cejudo alluded to the fact that Covington claims to be the ‘King of Miami.’ On that note, Cejudo emphasized that their rematch should have both the symbolic ‘King of Miami’ belt and Masvidal’s 'BMF' belt on the line.

Demetrious Johnson on Jorge Masvidal attacking Colby Covington

Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272 on March 5th. Nevertheless, given the extremely personal remarks made by ‘Chaos’ against him, Masvidal warned that he’s not done with Covington yet.

'Gamebred' then went on to attack Covington a few days later and has resultantly been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... After all the history between them, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally met in the middle of the octagon at #UFC272 Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... After all the history between them, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally met in the middle of the octagon at #UFC272 👊Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... https://t.co/S9UTOddnO7

During a ONE X press conference, former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE FC fighter Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson gave his take on the incident and said:

“You had 25 minutes, you guys fought, when it’s done, it’s done. You lost a fight fair and square, now you’re gonna get charges pressed against you. I don’t think it’s cool, right? I never thought its cool. I just keep off fighting in general outside of competition.”

